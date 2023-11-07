InnoVision Marketing Group Unveils "G.O.A.T." Commercial for Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global marketing agency, InnoVision Marketing Group, is proud to announce the launch of its latest creative ad campaign for Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, the G.O.A.T. The campaign features a mouthwatering commercial that celebrates the "Greatest of All Tenders" (G.O.A.T.). To watch the G.O.A.T. commercial click here.

The strategy behind this campaign was to demonstrate that Huey Magoo's chicken tenders are not only the greatest by accentuating The Filet Mignon of Chicken® strategy and the best 3% of the chicken, which is all that Huey Magoo's serves, but also that the brand offers something for everyone by capturing a family of four generations. This commercial is a testament to InnoVision Marketing Group's innovative approach to advertising. The agency leveraged the art of storytelling, focusing on the creation of a captivating and engaging narrative to resonate with both chicken-loving guests and newcomers, displaying the experience and quality of Huey Magoo's. The G.O.A.T. commercial strategically weaves together visual appeal, creative strategy and emotional engagement, providing viewers with a sensory experience.

As the commercial unfolds, it takes the audience on an exciting journey through the world of Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, showcasing their dedication to quality and the relentless pursuit of excellence. The campaign spotlights the tenders' impeccable tenderness, perfection in crispiness and an irresistible flavor profile, all aligned with the strategy to promote Huey Magoo's as the highest quality chicken option in the fast-casual category in the nation by positioning them as The Filet Mignon Of Chicken®. Because Huey Magoo's only offers the best cut of chicken, which is the tenderloin, this position also embodies the brand's commitment to delivering the best possible tender experience.

"We're absolutely thrilled to introduce the G.O.A.T. commercial, which is a testament to what truly sets Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders apart as the benchmark in quality and flavor. Our collaboration with InnoVision once again has brought forth an outstanding campaign that captures the very essence of our brand," says Andy Howard, CEO of Huey Magoo's. "This new commercial doesn't just highlight our unwavering commitment to delivering the finest, most delicious tenders, but it also shines a spotlight on the passion and dedication that go into crafting each and every one of our meals. We can't wait to share this new commercial with all our guests and once again showcase our brand as the ultimate destination for those in search of the 'Greatest of All Tenders.'"

This campaign follows in the footsteps of InnoVision's previous successful collaborations with Huey Magoo's, including the widely acclaimed initial The Filet Mignon of Chicken® campaign and the second ad campaign, "Smart Kid." As the third in the series, "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®" tagline has become widely recognized and used as an iconic phrase by all generations, lending to its universal charm.

This new concept debuted with digital commercials, social media posts and giveaways with special edition merch and email marketing campaigns making noise around the new position. InnoVision wanted to showcase that people of all ages love The Filet Mignon of Chicken®, regardless of what generation they belong to, from generation Alpha all the way to Boomers. The commercial was produced by Pretzel Logic Productions, a sister company of InnoVision Marketing Group. It was written by Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Creative Director, and directed by Ric Militi as the agency's CEO.

"Our strategy was to craft a narrative that transcends traditional advertising, focusing on the emotional connection guests have with Huey Magoo's. We've successfully showcased Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders as 'The Filet Mignon of Chicken®,' and they are indeed the 'Greatest of All Tenders,'" says Giselle Campos of InnoVision Marketing Group. "This latest commercial represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity, and we're thrilled to showcase how exceptional Huey Magoo's really is through storytelling."

InnoVision Marketing Group became the agency of record in 2017 for Huey Magoo's when the brand had three locations in Orlando, and the brand just celebrated their 50th grand opening, with another 225 franchises sold. The agency's ability to craft engaging and impactful narratives for the brand has solidified Huey Magoo's position as a standout player in the fast-casual dining sector.

