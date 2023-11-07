Indulge in Tillamook's Friendsgiving Menu Curated by Your Favorite Foodies

Holiday tables have never been this creamy, melty, or Instagram-able before

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when six food creators gather around a virtual table to create a Friendsgiving menu with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA)? Complete and utter menu merriment from the multi-category dairy brand, featuring six unique, cheesy, creamy, fun and delicious dishes – from appetizers to dessert and everything in between. Check out all the cheesy details from your favorite foodies at Tillamook.com/recipes to view the full menu.

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash Crostini with Cream Cheese Drizzle by Shanika Graham-White (@orchidsnsweettea_). (PRNewswire)

"The best holiday recipes are made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients, which is why Tillamook products should be on hand for every celebratory cheese board, perfectly proofed pie, and buttered bean," said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. "Tillamook makes everything taste better because our products are made right, with real ingredients and no shortcuts. We tapped some of our favorite creators that share our food philosophy to come up with crave worthy dishes, and they delivered a holiday feast!"

Here's the absolutely epic Friendsgiving recipe round-up:

No matter what's on your holiday table this season, Tillamook's exceptional quality ingredients will give you delight with every bite. Tillamook products are available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find Tillamook at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com.

Cheddar Biscuits with Gochujang Compound Butter by Chris Joe (@CJ.Eats_). (PRNewswire)

Pimento Mac and Cheese by Will Coleman (@chefwillcoleman). (PRNewswire)

Broccoli, Corn, and Cheddar Casserole by Dan Pelosi (@grossypelosi). (PRNewswire)

Cranberry Cream Pie by Erin McDowell (@emcdowell). (PRNewswire)

