Huma signs partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to support cancer care

The partnership aims to improve outcomes through better patient education, reminders and other patient engagement techniques

Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device technology platform will support delivery of care for a range of cancers

Exciting opportunity to help patients navigate complex care pathways and empower them to be active participants in their own care

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced a partnership to develop a digital solution that aims to help cancer patients better understand and manage their conditions and treatment. The Cross-Indication Disease Management Platform will be made available to patients being treated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's cancer therapies.

Set for initial launch in 2024, the preliminary direct-to-patient solution will support urothelial carcinoma patients in the UK.

Regulated platform will drive improved treatment adherence

Utilising Huma's disease-agnostic Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) technology platform, the first of its kind to achieve both EU MDR Class IIb regulation and FDA Class 2 510(k) clearance, the collaboration between Huma and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany aspires to (with local specifications):

Increase patient understanding of their condition and treatment protocols, encouraging adherence to prescribed treatment

Encourage discussions between patients and their care team

Deliver timely educational content

Support connections between patients and caregivers, fostering a supportive community network

Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "Huma is dedicated to advancing the frontier of digital-first care and research. Our collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a pivotal step towards amplifying our impact on patient care both at the individual and systemic level. Our recent regulatory achievements mark a significant milestone, streamlining our ability to introduce innovative digital companion applications, alongside more sophisticated AI algorithms that may support patients and healthcare professionals alike. We are thrilled to join forces with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to develop this ambitious oncology platform."

Dr Mert Aral, Chief Medical Officer, Huma, said: "A number of well-designed scientific studies have underscored the pivotal role digital health technologies can play in optimising care pathways in oncology, improving patient outcomes. In this significant collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, the project strives to simplify the complex journey that cancer patients often face. The goal is straightforward – to deepen the understanding of patients about their condition, help them to navigate intricate care pathways seamlessly and to facilitate sustained adherence to therapies."

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Its award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with over 1.8 million active users in healthcare and over 700,000 participants across research.

Huma's technology powers:

virtual care tools ranging from digital-first screening and population health initiatives to at-scale remote patient monitoring (RPM)

companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies

digital clinical trials, including decentralised trials, to accelerate medical research

Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device, used in its RPM and companion app platforms, is the only disease- and device- agnostic platform to hold EU MDR Class IIb, US FDA 510(k) Class II clearance and Class IIb registration with the UK MHRA. The SaMD platform is regulated to accept artificial intelligence algorithms and monitor patients of all ages.

Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma.

