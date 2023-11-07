HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Publishing Assets of Country Star Kane Brown

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) is expanding its already profound footprint in the country music space, announcing today that it has agreed to partner and purchase certain publishing assets from multi-platinum selling and award-winning country sensation Kane Brown.

Brown is recognized as a revolutionary artist within the country music world, pushing boundaries with his unique musical blend of country, hip-hop, and rock elements, complemented by heartfelt and authentic lyrics. Some of Brown's country chart-topping hits include "What Ifs," which received 8X Platinum RIAA certification, "Homesick," "Used to Love You Sober," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Lose It." Additionally, Brown has had Top-40 hits including "One Thing Right," and "Be Like That," which both remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 23 and 22 weeks respectively. Brown has also collaborated with noteworthy artists like Khalid, H.E.R., Marshmello, Becky G, John Legend, and Nelly, to name a few.

Key milestones in Brown's career include being the first artist to top all five Billboard Country charts simultaneously and serving as the first male country artist to take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, performing his R&B-infused hit, "Grand." To date, Brown has earned five Country Music Television (CMT) Awards, five American Music Awards (AMA) and an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award.

Brown's journey to stardom and recognition started through sharing covers of renowned artists like Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, and Alan Jackson on Facebook. He then went viral after releasing his first single "Don't Go City on Me" in 2014.

"Partnering with someone like Kane who adds such a beautiful texture to the country genre is consistent with who we are as a firm. Kane is a special talent, and we are excited to be on the journey," says HarbourView Equity Partners CEO and Founder Sherrese Clarke Soares.

"I'm grateful to Sherrese and HarbourView for their belief in my songwriting catalog. These songs that I've written are very meaningful to my fans and my career," shared Kane Brown.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~24,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Kane Brown was represented by Jess L. Rosen at Greenberg Traurig LLP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is a global investment firm founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 45 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~24,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. In addition to music, HarbourView is focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media sectors.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

