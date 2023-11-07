FRANK CORZO JOINS PREMIER WORLDWIDE MARKETING AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES NORTH AMERICA The Global Sales and Marketing Representative Agency For Karisma Hotels & Resorts Welcomes the Industry Veteran To Their Esteemed Team

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Worldwide Marketing, the global sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, is excited to announce the appointment of Frank Corzo as the Vice President of Sales North America. With his deep understanding of the travel trade and extensive 25-year experience in the industry, Frank Corzo is perfectly poised to lead the continued evolution of the Gourmet Inclusive® Vacation Consultant (GIVC) program and deliver cutting-edge sales plans to support Karisma Hotels & Resorts' valued travel industry partners.

"I am thrilled to join the Premier Worldwide Marketing team and embark on this exciting journey. I look forward to spearheading our team and collaborating with our travel trade partners to propel our programs to new horizons," said Frank Corzo, Vice President of Sales North America.

Frank Corzo's background as an industry veteran has equipped him with the tools and insight needed to excel in this new role and ensure a seamless transition for industry partners and travel professionals. His primary focus at Karisma will be to strengthen partnerships throughout the marketplace and craft a loyalty and recognition program aimed at bringing more financial wealth to the travel community. Corzo's track record of piloting successful initiatives, events, and platforms that have yielded positive outcomes for industry partners makes him a valuable asset in ensuring the GIVC program's continued success and further solidifying Karisma Hotels & Resorts as the top choice for travel consultants.

Frank will be succeeding Marilyn Cairo, who, for the past six years, has led global sales, groups, and weddings at Premier Worldwide Marketing. Marilyn has been instrumental in Karisma Hotels & Resorts' success while developing revolutionary seasonal programming and delivering commercial brand renown for both the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville Island Reserve® all-inclusive collection. Marilyn will work alongside Frank for a seamless transition until November 30th, when she will embark on her future endeavors.

Assuming his new role on Nov. 6, Frank Corzo will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the organization's growth and development.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," World Waterpark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

