FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO HAVE FIRST TASTE OF ITS WORLD-CLASS RESTAURANT COLLECTION

Dining reservations are now being accepted in advance of the luxury resort's December 13, 2023 grand opening

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas , the globally anticipated luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is now accepting dining reservations for its world-class restaurant collection. Reservations can be made through the Fontainebleau Las Vegas website in advance of the resort's December 13, 2023 grand opening, pending regulatory approvals.

"After years of anticipation, excitement, and thoughtful planning, we are thrilled to offer our guests a first taste of these incredible new restaurants," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Anthony Olheiser. "Our restaurant collection represents our unwavering commitment to unforgettable dining, the innovative spirit of our in-house team, and the collaborative efforts between Fontainebleau Las Vegas and our esteemed partners."

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas restaurant and bar collection features a total of 36 first-to-market concepts from acclaimed chefs and restaurateur partners including Evan Funke, Masa Ito, David Grutman, David "Papi" Einhorn, and Alan Yau. The full list of restaurants with live reservations include the below, in alphabetical order:

Chyna Club : From Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau comes Chyna Club, serving eclectic Chinese cuisine.

Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday | 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday | 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Don's Prime : Don's Prime will feature classics with a twist, plus trolley carts and tableside service that create culinary-fueled excitement in a highly refined atmosphere.

Monday through Sunday | 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Komodo : Connecting the flair of Las Vegas with the energy and regional flavors⁠ of Southeast Asia , Groot Hospitality's Komodo will offer a high energy – and highly memorable – dining experience replete with its signature Peking duck, rotating specials, a full sushi bar, and bespoke cocktails.

Thursday through Monday | 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.



KYU : The Asian-inspired restaurant will serve American barbeque staples with preparation influenced by the Japanese discipline of "yakiniku," a wood-fired grilling technique. KYU Las Vegas follows the original location in Miami and openings in New York and Mexico City .

Monday through Sunday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



La Fontaine : An elegant, daytime fine-dining destination specializing in French cuisine, La Fontaine offers elevated classic brunch dishes in an exquisite setting that beckons you to dress your best.

Thursday through Monday | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Mother Wolf : Escape to Rome for an evening and indulge in La Cucina Romana as Evan Funke , renowned pasta master and chef of LA's beloved Felix, Funke and Mother Wolf, makes his grand entrance on the Las Vegas Strip with the opening of Mother Wolf Las Vegas.

Monday through Sunday | 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Papi Steak : Papi Steak at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the restaurant's second edition after Miami – fuses Golden Era Hollywood swagger with David "Papi" Einhorn's modern day spectacle to create an entirely fresh steakhouse experience.

Monday through Sunday | 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.



The Tavern : An energetic and upscale bar and restaurant, The Tavern will offer American classics with fresh California flavor alongside sushi.

Monday through Sunday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Vida : A bustling American bistro offering breakfast and lunch seven days a week, Vida will feature a menu featuring classic brunch favorites and cocktails, including mimosas and Bloody Mary's.

Monday through Sunday | 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Washing Potato: Restaurateur Alan Yau's Washing Potato will be a whimsical dining destination that takes guests on a journey through the delicate and intricate traditions of Hong Kong chow, a trilogy of Cantonese comfort street foods led by Dim Sum with noodles and Canton Roast.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is set to debut 36 first-to-market concepts in December 2023 and throughout 2024.In addition to the aforementioned restaurants, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will introduce a number of innovative concepts for walkup diners upon opening. Among them – Capon's Burgers, Miami Slice, Roadside Taco, El Bagel, Bar Ito, and Nona; as well as Fontainebleau originals Café Cuto and Chez Bon Bon.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

