CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi--Savory Food

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangxi, a region renowned for its splendid culture and bountiful produce, owes its distinctive culinary heritage to its exceptional geography. Jiangxi cuisine has evolved over millennia, crafting a simple yet exquisite flavor profile celebrated as "fresh, spicy, aromatic, and mellow", a taste that stands unrivaled on the global stage. In this episode, we explore the world of Jiangxi cuisine through the eyes and voice of Zheng Weidong, who uses crock pot soup to showcase the unparalleled flavors that define this regional culinary culture.

