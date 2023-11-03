Infosys and Spirit AeroSystems inaugurate Center for Aerospace Engineering Excellence in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR), the world's largest first-tier aerostructures manufacturer, today inaugurated their dedicated center for aerospace engineering excellence in Richardson, Texas to nurture local talent to meet Spirit's growing aerospace and defense engineering needs.

The Center for Aerospace Engineering Excellence, located at 2400 N Glenville Dr Ste 150 in Richardson, will enable Infosys to work more closely with Spirit AeroSystems to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in the aircraft development lifecycle. The Center will help Spirit AeroSystems to strategically expand and operate in proximity with their customers and suppliers for manufacturing and MRO operations. It will facilitate training, upskilling, and reskilling of talent in digital engineering technologies so that Spirit AeroSystems can scale and accelerate their aircraft programs to meet growing business demand, while mitigating risks, increasing speed to market, optimizing costs, boosting productivity, and crunching the learning curve.

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our services to Spirit AeroSystems by providing them with pioneering technology and dedicated talent to help them revitalize their core businesses. Setting up the Center for Aerospace Engineering Excellence, within our own digital innovation hub, allows us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside Spirit AeroSystems and build on our passion for creating the next generation of top U.S. engineering talent to drive Spirit's business aspirations."

Infosys is a trusted partner for Spirit AeroSystems, delivering engineering services for all its major aircraft programs for over 18 years. Spirit leverages Infosys' advanced engineering platforms and solutions across its complete aircraft development lifecycle including concept, detail design, manufacturing, quality engineering, system integration, supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul services and cost optimization programs.

Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Engineer, Spirit AeroSystems, said, "The strategic collaboration with Infosys in Richardson, Texas, will leverage the talent pool in the North Texas region and create a dedicated center for aerospace engineering excellence to cover the complete aircraft development life cycle for both new derivatives and in-service aircraft."

