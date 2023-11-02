Sony Electronics Expands its Family of Professional BRAVIA® Displays with the Addition of the EZ20L Series

Six New Entry-Level 4K Models, Sized from 43 Inches to 85 Inches, Complement the Existing BZ-L Commercial Display Lineup

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' family of professional BRAVIA displays is growing with the introduction of the essential EZ20L series, which rounds out a full portfolio suited for commercial environments. With an extensive set of choices to meet a variety of requirements and budgets, Sony's professional BRAVIA displays now support high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level uses.

Sony Electronics’ EZ20L series of 4K professional BRAVIA displays, available in six sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches, rounds out a complete portfolio suited for commercial environments. With an extensive set of choices to meet a variety of requirements and budgets, Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays now support high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level uses in corporate, education, and retail environments. (PRNewswire)

Sony's EZ20L series of professional BRAVIA displays include six new entry-level 4K models, sized from 43 to 85 inches.

The EZ20L 4K series, ideal for corporate, education, and retail applications, will offer sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches. They are built upon the robust usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability common to all of Sony's professional BRAVIA display products. As the introductory offering in the lineup, the EZ20L models will provide basic professional features including simplified pro-settings for streamlined setup and maintenance, as well as RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation, and 350 nits of brightness for high visibility indoors.

The EZ20L lineup is comprised of:

"Customer demand is what drives our development and expansion, and in this case, our users sought a more accessible and budget-conscious display optimized for corporate, education, and retail environments," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With the addition of the essential EZ20L series, our complete range of options now supports the exacting requirements of various businesses and spaces and takes advantage of the quality and feature set inherent to Sony's professional displays."

Additional highlights of the EZ20L series include a free, pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, administrative functionality to turn off inputs, built-in mirroring directly from a user's device, a slim bezel, flexible installation options, a wide viewing angle, a powerful 4K Processor X1™, 4K X-Reality™ PRO for upscaling content, as well as sustainability features including the use of recycled plastic materials, more environmentally friendly packaging, and Power-Saving Mode.

In the United States and Canada, the EZ20L 4K professional displays are planned to be available in November 2023. The new series features a 3-year standard warranty and can be purchased through distribution, reseller, and direct channels.

Sony's Latest Lineup of 4K HDR Professional BRAVIA Displays

These new additions to the professional BRAVIA portfolio augment Sony's recently announced BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L lineup of 16 fully featured 4K HDR displays, which serve as a step-up from the EZ20L models. Each series has a set of common benefits including exceptional image quality, a wide viewing angle, helpful professional features, and a powerful System on a Chip (SoC) platform, as well as differentiators that cover a wide range of needs and price points. Included in the family of displays is the distinctive BZ40L series, which features a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating that offers both high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

The flagship 98-inch BZ50L with Sony XR processing and unrivaled picture quality boasts 780 nits of brightness in a larger-sized display. The high brightness, non-glare BZ40L series (55 to 85 inches) with 4K HDR X1 processing achieves 700 nits at a high 47% haze with anti-reflection (except for the FW-85BZ40L, which achieves 650 nits at 58% haze), without loss of contrast. The enhanced BZ35L series (55 to 85 inches) features increased storage, 550 nits of robust brightness, and an X1 Processor. The complete BZ30L series offers a full range of sizes (43 to 98 inches), 4K HDR X1 processing (except for the FW-98BZ30L, which is equipped with an XR Processor), and 440 nits of brightness.

For more information on Sony's professional display technologies, please visit https://pro.sony/displays. For the latest on new products and solutions from Sony, please visit https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony Professional on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics