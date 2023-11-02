JoinedUp Named 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Market Leader

Analyst Report recognizes JoinedUp's shift-filling platform significantly speeds time-to-fill rates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JoinedUp by Beeline has been recognized as a Market Leader by analyst firm Ardent Partners, in its 2023 Digital Exchange Staffing Technology Advisor report. This is the first time JoinedUp has earned this designation.

Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline) (PRNewswire)

JoinedUp is a leading provider of software designed to manage the growing and dynamic world of the shift-based workforce. The platform supports staffing suppliers, recruitment agencies, and end-hirers, so they can manage their shift workers compliantly, efficiently, and transparently. As a Market Leader, JoinedUp is identified by Ardent Partners as a provider "with universal strengths across their offerings with matched ability to execute at the highest level."

Recognized for its many solution and provider strengths, the report most notably points to JoinedUp's ability to "provide real-time collaboration between worksite and hiring managers, external workers, and staffing firms, to foster an on-demand shift filling platform that significantly speeds time-to-fill rates."

"JoinedUp is a transformative and dynamic digital staffing platform that is revolutionizing shift-based labor," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of research at Ardent Partners and author of the new study. "Through its cutting-edge functionality and real-time talent engagement, the solution promises to reimagine shift management automation."

Another highlight of the Market Leader recognition recognizes JoinedUp's market-leading innovations, some of which include facial recognition and QR codes supporting workers clocking in. "Companies managing shift-based workforces depend on JoinedUp to enable speed and simplicity." said Colleen Tiner, SVP, product strategy at Beeline, which acquired JoinedUp in 2021. "Which is why we've focused new features and our future roadmap on optimizing for speed and efficiency through automation of complex rate formulas, mass and batch functionality, and deeper integrations with supplier systems."

Read the full Ardent Partners 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor report here.

About JoinedUp by Beeline

JoinedUp by Beeline delivers a platform built to make the growing and dynamic world of the shift-based workforce simple. It efficiently connects recruiters, workers, and companies to drive real-time visibility, productivity, and engagement, ultimately filling more shifts faster.

Under the Beeline portfolio of solutions since May 2021, the JoinedUp platform is built by staffing experts who understand shift-based workers and recognize the need for companies to handle the hiring and management of shift workers more effectively at scale and volume.

To learn more, visit www.joinedup.com .

