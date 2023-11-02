HotSpot Therapeutics to Introduce First-in-Class MALT1 Scaffolding Inhibitor at 65th ASH Annual Meeting

Oral presentation will showcase distinct preclinical profile for potent, selective MALT1 scaffolding inhibitor that is highly differentiated from MALT1 protease inhibitors

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's highly differentiated mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) program in an oral presentation at the 2023 American Society of Hemotology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

MALT1 is a component of the CARD11-BCL10-MALT1 (CBM) protein complex, which serves as a key regulator of NFkB signaling in cells, including B and T cells. MALT1 is implicated in a range of hematological malignancies, including Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as other lymphomas and selected solid tumors. Leveraging our proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HotSpot has developed first-in-class small molecules designed to selectively inhibit the scaffolding function of MALT1, a dominant driver of the NFkB pathway. This oral presentation will describe the differentiated preclinical profile for HotSpot's scaffolding inhibitor, including the potential for an improved efficacy and safety profile versus traditional MALT1 inhibitors that target protease function. HotSpot plans to file an IND for HST-1021, its Development Candidate, in 2024.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Discovery of Novel, First-in-Class Allosteric Modulators of MALT1 Scaffolding Function with Differentiated Pharmacology for NFκB-Driven Malignancies

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Novel Therapeutic Approaches in Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma

Session Date and Time: Sat., Dec., 9, 2023, 9:30-11:00 AM PT

Presentation Time: 10:15 AM PT

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall D

Publication Number: 52

