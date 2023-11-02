Christmas at Biltmore begins Nov. 3, 2023

-- NEW Hallmark Christmas movie set at Biltmore --

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The delivery of a towering 35-foot Fraser fir tree at America's Largest Home this week was the finishing touch after a year of planning and weeks of decorating Biltmore House for the holidays. Christmas at Biltmore begins Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

The Banquet Hall tree is Christmas at Biltmore’s star attraction and was set in place on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: The Biltmore Company (PRNewswire)

"A Biltmore Christmas," will premiere Sun., Nov. 26 , 8 p.m. ET /PT on Hallmark Channel.

The Banquet Hall tree is Christmas at Biltmore's star attraction. It took more than 50 staff members to hoist the tree onto their shoulders and carry it into the Banquet Hall, where a system of ropes secured the tree in place. The tree comes from Andrews Nursery in Avery County, N.C., and is a nod to a tradition started by George Vanderbilt on Christmas Eve 1895 when he opened his 250-room home to friends and family for the first time.

Biltmore House stars in a Christmas movie



The Library in Biltmore House is dressed in the style of a new original movie for Hallmark Channel, "A Biltmore Christmas," which was filmed on the estate in January 2023. "A Biltmore Christmas," will premiere Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Two Christmas experiences at Biltmore

Two experiences are available to enjoy at Biltmore during the holiday season. Tickets on sale now.

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration, Nov. 3, 2023 – Jan. 7, 2024

Biltmore's daytime Christmas experience includes a tour of Biltmore House, the gardens, Conservatory, the Winery, and Antler Hill Village, all adorned in holiday splendor.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Nov. 3, 2023 – Jan. 6, 2024

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour. Musicians perform seasonal favorites. Setting the scene is a sparkling 55-foot Norway spruce tree in the center of the front lawn, and hundreds of luminaries lining walkways.

Estate happenings

Leonardo da Vinci : 500 Years of Genius : This digital art exhibition will be on view through Feb. 20, 2023 . This digital art exhibition will be on view through

Conservatory: Hundreds of holiday poinsettias warm up the Conservatory along with an array of tropical plants.

Wine tastings at Biltmore Winery and estate-wide dining: A visit to Biltmore Winery is an essential part of the holiday experience. Holiday commemorative wines are available for sale in the Winery. Estate restaurants offer favorite seasonal dishes and craft cocktails.

Antler Hill Village Illumination: The estate's European-inspired village is a constellation of holiday lights.

Bonfires : On the path leading from Antler Hill Village to Antler Hill Barn. Purchase ingredients for S'mores for bonfires at The Creamery.

Visits with Santa: Santa makes a visit to Antler Hill Village Bandstand for pictures and to hear wish lists.

Holiday stays

Holiday packages are offered at the Four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and at the cozy farmhouse Village Hotel, both decked out for the holidays. Historic cottages from Biltmore's agricultural past accommodate guests too. Depending on the package, offerings include admission to Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, Wine Welcome Socials, a Gingerbread House Display, and more.

Visit information

For more info about visiting, go to biltmore.com/christmas.

