BCR Cyber Names Michael Spector as President

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCR Cyber, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that Michael Spector has been named President.

Spector has been Chief Operating Officer at BCR Cyber since August 2022. As President, he will continue to oversee, streamline, and optimize BCR Cyber's operations and lead the company's U.S. expansion.

"BCR Cyber has successfully trained thousands of individuals and placed over 83 percent of them in cybersecurity positions since our founding, and we are uniquely positioned and plan to grow exponentially in the coming year," says Spector. "I look forward to expanding our government, industry, and academic partnerships, and I'm honored to be leading BCR Cyber's commitment to developing the cybersecurity workforce across the U.S."

Spector was also accepted recently to the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders. Spector was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"I am proud to be part of the Forbes community and among so many smart, talented, and successful business leaders," adds Spector.

Prior to joining BCR Cyber, Spector oversaw operations for Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc., a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Los Angeles. There, he served on Pegasus' Executive Board, overseeing operations, finance, compliance, HR, and information technology across all three Pegasus platforms – Investment Sales, Asset Management, and Capital Markets. A licensed real estate broker in nine states, Spector also worked with Merrill Lynch in Beverly Hills, CA. He graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Finance.

BCR Cyber has established valuable strategic relationships with state and federal government IT departments, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity training to their employees. By collaborating closely with these government entities, BCR Cyber helps in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.

About BCR Cyber

Established in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit www.bcrcyber.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

