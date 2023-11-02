Barefaced Launches Gamified Loyalty Experience and AI Skin Quiz

'No Sun Club' unveils next-gen loyalty experience for skin care enthusiasts offering members exclusive benefits, perks, and personalized skin care routines via AI and insights from Founder Jordan Harper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefaced, a results-driven skin care brand founded by Board-certified Nurse Practitioner Jordan Harper, today introduced "No Sun Club", a next-generation loyalty experience emphasizing gamification. Seamlessly integrated into the Brand's Shopify storefront, No Sun Club expands the idea of what a loyalty program can be, turning members from passive consumers into active contributors.

No Sun Club invites members across all tiers to actively shape the Brand's narrative. This includes the promotion of user-generated content (UGC) through an all-encompassing "Creator" ecosystem. Here, the Barefaced community is rewarded for their creative contributions, ranging from features on the Brand's influential social channels to feedback sessions on content creation. Members who contribute user-generated content earn the title "Creators" and receive recognition badges tailored to their talents. These badges offer exclusive perks like early access to product launches and unique digital experiences, including invites to Brand events.

No Sun Club is unparalleled, being the most comprehensive loyalty program designed for Shopify. Distinct from typical loyalty initiatives requiring separate platforms, every feature of No Sun Club — from challenges to rewards, and even its anticipated marketplace for buying, selling, and trading rewards — integrates perfectly with Barefaced's Shopify environment. This ensures that members can seamlessly redeem rewards during their shopping sessions. A unified account design offers unmatched convenience, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and ensuring a cohesive journey for every member.

Concurrent with the No Sun Club debut, Barefaced rolled out its AI Skin Quiz, an AI-driven tool that prescribes individualized skin care routines. The quiz delves into discerning individual skin types, concerns, and goals. For even more personalized advice, users can upload a selfie, receiving tailored skin care suggestions. Additionally, Barefaced now offers a Skin Coach to accompany customers on their skin care journey.

"Having a background as a nurse practitioner with over a decade of treating patients in office, we're excited about the launch of No Sun Club, as having a personalized experience is invaluable in treating concerns for your skin," says Jordan Harper, Founder & CEO of Barefaced. "Our AI Skin Quiz and Skin Coach do just that - online from the comfort of your phone. We're excited to provide our customers with access to our skin care experts to provide them with the complete Barefaced experience."

Harper continues, "Emerging technologies promised deeper brand engagement, but sometimes they puzzled consumers. We've distilled insights from both innovative and established brands to craft a truly consumer-centric loyalty experience on Shopify. And this is just the beginning. Our 2024 roadmap is teeming with novel features, and we eagerly await sharing them with our Barefaced community."

Since its inception in 2019, Barefaced's results-driven skin care line has consistently broken barriers and set industry benchmarks. Serving over 250,000 loyal customers annually, the Brand expanded its 2023 product line. Noteworthy additions include the Perfectionist, a first-in-class facial and shave oil enhancing the at-home facial shaving experience for women, and the Everyday Eye Hero, reusable medical-grade silicone eye patches.

About Barefaced

We all know selecting skin care products can be overwhelming. Barefaced is on a mission to eliminate that confusion with a simple philosophy: less, but better. Their medical-grade product line is results-driven and used by more than 250 thousand customers a year with a 90% return rate, so it's safe to say the results speak for themselves. Founded by Nurse Practitioner, Jordan Harper , Barefaced also provides simple, science-backed education across their social channels, making it easy to build a customized skin care routine based on your unique skin type. With a team of Skincare Specialists available to text for complimentary consults and to answer any questions, it's like having an in-office visit from the comfort of your couch. It's all the tools you need for the confidence to go Barefaced. Visit Barefaced online at www.barefaced.com and follow along on social media through Instagram , Facebook , YouTube, and TikTok .

