Travelex announces VP of sales, Matt Seymour

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. travel industry continues to recover, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. has named Matt Seymour vice president of sales across the business. Previously the North American director of global supplier management at CWT, Seymour brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of distribution, sales, supplier management, and strategic sales transformation.

Matt Seymour, Vice President of Sales, Travelex Insurance Services In. (PRNewswire)

"The travel industry really bounced back this year, creating new opportunities for Travelex, so Matt is joining us at the optimal time," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "As a company, we're growing, so we're looking to Matt to help advance that growth and position our sales team for long-term success."

Seymour has several years of experience working for large global airlines, including Cathy Pacific as Midwest U.S. sales director, United Airlines, and US Airways. He is a focused and commanding communicator and problem solver with demonstrated expertise in building strong relationships and partnerships, negotiating successful commercial agreements, leading and mentoring teams, and working with cross-functional teams across all business channels.

"I'm excited to join the Travelex team and to learn more about the insurance aspects of the industry," Seymour said. "Travelex is a strong-performing company backed by Zurich, a global leader in the insurance industry, and I've hit the ground running the past few weeks.

"I think COVID really helped travelers see the value of travel insurance, possibly for the first time on a global scale," Seymour continued. "The labor shortage is still impacting the industry, and travel insurance is one of the few ways travelers can recoup lost time and expenses. I'm proud to be part of Travelex and its mission to protect travelers wherever they are in the world."

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1-402-880-7481

E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services