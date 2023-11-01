Leagh Turner Named as Coupa CEO

Proven experience key to Coupa's next chapter of innovation and growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leader in Business Spend Management, today announced Leagh Turner will join the company as its new CEO, effective November 13, 2023. Turner brings more than 20 years experience in technology and proven success in leading performance, innovation, and growth. Turner also joins Coupa's Board of Directors.

"Coupa has a bold and inspiring purpose. We make every dollar matter. And most importantly, we're supported by a mission-driven team, passionate community, and innovative platform," said Turner. "We have a huge opportunity to transform global organizations and communities for the better, and in a lasting way. I'm honored to lead this company, and to evolve and scale how we deliver real value to our community that helps them grow and succeed."

Turner most recently served as co-CEO at Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management technology, and has held senior leadership roles at SAP and Oracle. She's been recognized by the Women's Executive Network as one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women. In her time at Ceridian, Turner helped to double the company's revenue and significantly expand its global customer base.

"Leagh Turner is an excellent leader with extensive experience scaling companies for growth, empowering teams, and fostering a culture of community and authenticity," said Coupa board chairman J. Charles Goodman. "Leagh is undeniably committed to our customers' success. With Turner as CEO, Coupa is well poised to explore new innovation and opportunity."

Coupa now manages more than $5 trillion in cumulative business spend globally. Coupa empowers companies from small businesses to the Fortune 500 to make smarter, faster decisions that result in greater value across the business.

About Coupa

