Beanstalk Predictive Announces Partnership with Zero Trafficking to bring the Dark Watch™ Platform and a New Trafficking Risk Scoring Model and Audit to Commercial Markets

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanstalk Predictive, LLC, and Zero Trafficking, LLC, have announced a strategic partnership to introduce advanced cyber intelligence solutions to the commercial market. Beanstalk Predictive is known for its AI-based cyber intelligence products and consulting services. At the same time, Zero Trafficking specializes in AI-driven technology aimed at detecting and combatting cybercrimes, focusing on organized crime, trafficking, financial fraud, and sextortion criminals. The partnership combines their expertise and technologies to address the growing challenges of cyber threats related to human trafficking and other illicit activities.

Developed in 2020 by Zero Trafficking, Dark Watch™ is a pioneering commercial solution designed to help businesses and brands protect themselves against external threats linked to human trafficking and related criminal activities. Dark Watch™ offers a suite of tools and a proprietary dataset that empower Trust and Safety teams within organizations to investigate online threats, including trafficking and retail crime, by monitoring the digital footprints of known offenders. Additionally, Dark Watch™ has developed a training program to educate organizations about these criminal activities.

Noel Thomas, CEO and founder of Zero Trafficking and Dark Watch™ highlights the global significance of human trafficking, which impacts 32 million people worldwide, represents a $150 billion industry, and operates covertly within commercial businesses in order to thrive. "Our partnership with Beanstalk Predictive is essential to accelerate the expansion of this critical technology into the commercial marketplace where it can leveraged to address this new threat vector" says Thomas.

Furthermore, Zero Trafficking and Beanstalk Predictive are collaborating to develop a new commercial offering that focuses on scoring trafficking-related risks and threats for businesses and their customers. This risk-scoring model aims to provide commercial entities with essential intelligence to audit whether trafficking activities pose a direct or indirect risk to their operations.

Matt Murphy, CEO of Beanstalk Predictive, emphasizes the significance of this new audit and scoring model, stating that it will provide commercial organizations with the necessary tools to evaluate and benchmark trafficking-related risks within their businesses. Trust and Safety teams can use the scoring tool regularly to monitor their progress in mitigating these threats and enhancing their overall security posture.

This partnership between Beanstalk Predictive and Zero Trafficking represents a significant step toward addressing the cybersecurity challenges associated with human trafficking and other illicit activities in the commercial sector.

About Beanstalk Predictive

Beanstalk Predictive is a provider of an advanced suite of AI-based cyber intelligence products and consulting services in the commercial sector. Beanstalk Predictive's mission is to empower businesses with intelligence to combat the complexity of threats that exist in our modern, digital world. The company provides commercial solutions for companies and brands looking to measure and understand risks and threats to their business and customers as it relates to trafficking and other cyber crimes.

About Zero Trafficking

Zero Trafficking provides technologies to identify, track, and report bad actors, organizations, networks, and links to other criminal enterprises. The company crafts methods and databases built around best practices from world-class intelligence operations to produce solutions to support decision-making in investigations, prosecutions, and victim rescues. From law enforcement to intelligence professionals and social media experts, Zero Trafficking is helping customers get where they want to go fast in the fight against human trafficking and online crime.

