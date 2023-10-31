TNT Sports and Cosm Announce Partnership to Deliver Live Sports in "Shared Reality" Immersive Venues

First-of-Its-Kind Broadcast Agreement Will Bring Premium Live TNT Sports Content to Cosm's Immersive Entertainment Venues Starting in 2024

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Sports and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year broadcast partnership that will see Cosm produce and present select live premium sports programming from across TNT Sports' footprint in immersive 8K+ at its forthcoming venues.

Set to begin in 2024, this agreement marks the first time a broadcast rightsholder will present live sports content in "Shared Reality" — an experience which bridges the virtual and physical worlds through Cosm's pioneered technology and 87-foot diameter LED domes.

Cosm venues will host a number of premium events throughout the TNT Sports calendar, including select NBA on TNT regular season and playoff games (along with TNT's exclusive coverage of the NBA's Eastern or Western Conference Finals each year), TNT's coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and select U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Team matches.

"This partnership is transformative, not just for Cosm but for the live sports and entertainment industry at large," said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. "We are thrilled to team with TNT Sports to bring award-winning live coverage of the NBA, NHL, and U.S. National Soccer Teams to fans in a new way — by giving them the best seats in the house, every time. Cosm enables the best of at-home and in-venue, delivering the ultimate fan experience. It is a privilege to work with great partners like TNT Sports who also share an innovative spirit and commitment to the fan experience."

"We have always been at the leading edge of creating experiences, centered on innovation, that truly elevate how sports fans are able to engage with our premium content in exciting ways," said Raphael Poplock, SVP of Acquisitions, Business Development and Partnerships at TNT Sports. "Partnering with Cosm further advances that mission, offering a level of immersion within our thrilling NBA, NHL and U.S Soccer action like never before. We look forward to collaborating and bringing the possibilities of shared reality within sports to life next year."

As part of this new partnership, Cosm and Warner Bros. Discovery will also explore other opportunities to feature select pieces of non-scripted entertainment content in the future. Additional details will be announced at a later date. As previously announced during 2023 NBA All-Star in Salt Lake City, the NBA was the first professional sports league to partner with Cosm, bringing select NBA League Pass games into "Shared Reality" at Cosm's forthcoming venues.

Cosm's first two public venues, set to open in 2024 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park and Dallas at Grandscape, will deliver state-of-the-art visuals and merge the energy of the crowd with elevated food and beverage service to make guests feel like they are sitting front row, courtside, or rink-side at live events taking place across the world.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, National Hockey League and United States Soccer Federation. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, HighlightHER, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NBA Digital — comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com — as well as NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports in Europe and the Republic of Ireland includes partnerships with the NBA, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UFC, WWE and more, as well as much-loved brands Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and multi-sport programming and content on discovery+ and Discovery's free-to-air TV networks.

