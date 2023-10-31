TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that is an operator of a restaurant in the U.S., announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Highlights:

































For the Six Months Ended June 30



($ millions, except per share data)

2023



2022



% Change



Revenues from continuing operations

$ 1.55



$ 1.45





6.97 %

Gross profit

$ 0.48



$ 0.4





20.96 %

Gross profit margin



31.14 %



27.54 %



3.60 pp *

Loss from operations

$ (0.89)



$ (2.17)





58.86 %

Operating loss margin



-57.6 %



-149.76 %



92.16 pp *

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 0.06



$ (0.9)





107.21 %

Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.14)





104.37 %

























































* pp: percentage points



























Revenues increased by 6.97% to $1.55 million for the first half of 2023. We discontinued our petfood manufacturing segment during the first quarter of 2023 and substantially all of our revenue was generated from our restaurant business during the first half of 2023. Our decision to discontinue our petfood business was driven largely by the following factors: the increase in cost of raw materials required for production; accepting less orders in an attempt to avoid unprofitable orders and customers; decreased demand for sales of petfood; its historical performance and expected business forecasts in the absence of further capital investments and opportunity costs; lawsuits and the closing of our manufacturing facilities, and them being subject to bankruptcy proceedings. We believe the discontinuation of our petfood manufacturing business will provide us with the opportunity to redirect our focus and resources towards expanding and improving our restaurant segment.

Gross profit was $ 0.48 million for the first half of 2023, compared to gross profit of $0.4 million for the same period of the prior year.

Operating loss was $0.89 million for the first half of 2023, compared to operating loss of $2.17 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in operating loss was primarily due to the Company's reduced operating expense in the six months ended June 30, 2023 , in connection with the discontinued operation of our petfood business and also as a result of our cost control efforts.

Net income was $0.06 million , or earnings per share of $0.01 , for the first half of 2023, compared to net loss of $0.09 million , or loss per share of $0.14 , for the same period of the prior year.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

For the first half of 2023, total revenues increased by $0.1 million, or 6.96%, to $1.55 million from $1.45 million as compared with the same period of the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue from food and beverage sales in our restaurant business in the United States increased, however, we only generated a limited amount of revenue from pet food sales in the first half of 2023, which was mainly due to the fact that we discontinued our petfood manufacturing segment during the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, our sales increase for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in restaurant revenue, as discussed in detail below:





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



Y/Y Change





Revenues ($'000)



% of Total



Revenues ($'000)



% of Total



Amount ($'000)



%

Domestic

$ 1





0.06 %

$ 14





0.96 %

$ (13)





-92.86 % E-commerce



-





-





1





0.07 %



(1)





-100 % Restaurant revenue



1,552





99.04 %



1,438





99.04 %



114





7.93 % less: sales tax and additional surcharge



-





-





1





0.07 %



(1)





-100 % Total

$ 1,553





100 %

$ 1,452





100 %

$ 101





6.96 %



















































Domestic sales for pet food decreased by $0.01 million, or 92.86%, to $0 million for the first half of 2023 from $0.01 million for the same period of the prior year. Sales from the restaurant revenue increased by $0.1 million, or 7.93%, to $1.55 million for the first half of 2023 from $1.44 million for the same period of the prior year.

Cost of revenues

Our cost of revenue mainly includes the cost of our food, beverage and packaging costs, and labor costs. Our cost of revenues, increased by $0.02 million or 1.65%, to $1.07 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase in cost of revenues was in line with the 6.97% increase in our total net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily driven by increased restaurant revenue. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 68.86% for the first half of 2023, compared to 72.46% for the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

Gross profit was $0.48 million for the first half of 2023, compared to gross profit of $0.40 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross profit was due to higher profit from our restaurant business.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expense and general and administrative expense.

Selling expense was $43,383 in the first half 2023, remained at a relatively stable level as compared to $45,064 in the same period of the prior year.

General and administrative expense decreased by $1.19 million, or 47.22%, to $1.33 million for the first half of 2023 from $2.53 million for the same period of the prior year. The main reason for the decrease was due to decreased legal costs and consulting service fees in the first half of 2023 when we discontinued the petfood business segment in the first quarter of 2023.

As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $1.20 million, or 46.46%, to $1.38 million for the first half of 2023 from $2.57 million for the same period of the prior year.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $0.90 million for the first half of 2023, compared to $2.17 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in continuing operating loss was mainly due to decreased operating expenses in the first half of 2023.

Other income, net

Total net other income decreased by approximately $0.57 million or 38.67%, from $1.48 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, to $0.91 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, which is primarily attributable to an decrease in investment income. We invested our available cash on hand in equity securities of certain publicly listed companies through various open market transactions. Our investments in marketable securities are accounted for pursuant to ASC 321 and reported at their readily determinable fair value as quoted by market exchanges in the consolidated balance sheets with change in fair value recognized in earnings. During the first half of 2023, the investments generated a total of $0.92 million net returns as compared to $1.08 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

As a result of the above, net income was $0.06 million, or earnings per share of $0.01, for the first half of 2023, compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or loss per share of $0.14, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $19.19 million (including cash and cash equivalents of $17.98 million from continuing operations and restricted cash of $1.21 million from discontinued operations), compared to $23.15 million (including cash and cash equivalent of $21.86 million from continuing operations and restricted cash of $1.29 million from discontinued operations) at December 31, 2022. Accounts receivable and inventories were $0.03 million and $0 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $0.03 million and $0.01 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022. We also had short-term investment of approximately $12.99 million and $9.92 million as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, which are highly liquid and can be covered into cash and used in our operations if needed.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.35 million for the first half of 2023 (including cash flows of $2.44 million used in operating activities from our continuing operations and cash flows of $0.09 million provided by operating activities from discontinued operations), compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.87 million for the same period of the prior year (including cash flows of $0.58 million used in operating activities from our continuing operations and cash flows of $0.28 million used in operating activities from discontinued operations).

Net cash used in investing activities was $2.15 million for the first half of 2023 (including cash flows of $2.15 million used in investing activities from our continuing operations and cash flows of $0 million used in investing activities from discontinued operations), compared to net cash used in investing activities of $6.06 million for the same period of the prior year (including cash flows of $6.06 million used in investing activities from our continuing operations and cash flows of $0 million used in investing activities from discontinued operations).

There was no cash provided by or used in our financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), a PRC-based company that is an operator of a restaurant in the United States. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others, its growth and business outlook, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, and its ability to resume its operations at previous levels, and its ability to successfully resolve various legal proceedings in which it is involved, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the restaurant industry, reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the United States and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: zhangfeng@tdhpet.com

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,977,195



$ 21,857,125

Short-term investments



12,991,236





9,922,366

Accounts receivable, net



34,655





29,318

Advances to suppliers, net



7,946





2,789

Inventories, net



-





987

Prepayments and other current assets, net



170,635





127,834

Current Assets held for sale associated with discontinued operation of

Tiandihui



1,811,028





1,841,335

Total current assets



32,992,695





33,781,754

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment, net



692,223





698,044

Intangible assets, net



454,984





481,840

Operating lease right-of-use assets



678,320





783,658

Non-current assets held for sale associated with discontinued

operation of Tiandihui



740,335





768,101

Total non-current assets



2,565,862





2,731,643

Total assets

$ 35,558,557



$ 36,513,397



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 478,401



$ 491,850

Accounts payable - related parties



6,216





1,033

Advances from customers



1,389





11,024

Bank overdrafts



64,058





74,425

Short-term loans - related parties



229,337





266,451

Taxes payable



8,754





11,923

Due to related parties



80,813





55,747

Operating lease liabilities, current



216,167





212,814

Other current liabilities



243,018





1,212,420

Current Liabilities held for sale associated with discontinued

operation of Tiandihui



11,368,723





12,337,657

Total current liabilities



12,696,876





14,675,344

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



574,099





683,113

Non-current liabilities held for sale associated with discontinued

operation of Tiandihui



999





1,037

Total liabilities



13,271,974





15,359,494

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common stock ($0.02 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

10,323,268 and 10,323,268 shares issued and outstanding at June

30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively)*



206,465





206,465

Additional paid-in capital



48,089,439





48,089,439

Statutory reserves



160,014





160,014

Accumulated deficit



(28,101,327)





(28,165,927)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,565,431





428,249

Total TDH Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity



21,920,021





20,718,240

Non-controlling interest



366,562





435,663

Total shareholders' equity



22,286,583





21,153,903

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 35,558,557



$ 36,513,397





































* Retrospectively restated to reflect the one-for-twenty reverse split dated on June 14, 2022

















TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





















For The



For The

Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022













Net revenue

$ 1,552,805



$ 1,451,655

Cost of revenue



1,069,296





1,051,919

Gross profit



483,509





399,736

Operating expenses:















Selling expense



43,383





45,064

General and administrative expense



1,334,580





2,528,742

Total operating expenses



1,377,963





2,573,806

Loss from operations



(894,454)





(2,174,070)

Interest expense



(19,443)





(2,555)

Other income



7,850





10,702

Investment income, net



917,411





1,075,565

Other expenses



(313)





(15,566)

Gain from operating lease contract modification



-





408,198

Total other income



905,505





1,476,344

Loss before income tax provision



11,051





(697,726)

Net income loss continuing operations



11,051





(697,726)

Net loss from discontinued operations of Tiandihui



(15,552)





(610,664)

Net loss



(4,501)





(1,308,390)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(69,101)





(412,390)

Net Income (Loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.



64,600





(896,000)

Comprehensive income (loss)















Net income (loss)

$ 64,600



$ (896,000)

Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustment



1,137,181





1,413,179

Total comprehensive income

$ 1,201,781



$ 517,179

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





-

Comprehensive income attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ 1,201,781



$ 517,179



















Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to TDH

Holdings, Inc.















Basic

$ 0.01



$ (0.14)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.14)

Weighted average common shares outstanding*















Basic



10,323,268





6,252,212

Diluted



10,323,268





6,252,212





































* Retrospectively restated to reflect the one-for-twenty reverse split dated on June 14, 2022

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





















For The



For The

Six Months Six Months Ended Ended



June 30,



June 30,

2023 2022













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ 64,600



$ (896,000)

Less: net loss from discontinued operations



(15,552)





(610,664)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



80,152





(285,336)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



87,175





14,449

Fair value change of short-term investments



(917,411)





(1,075,565)

Impairment of goodwill



-





355,570

Inventory write-down



-





-1,558

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment



491





64,941

Gain from operating lease contract modification



-





(408,198)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



105,326





101,765

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(5,337)





3,008

Inventories, net



58





34,774

Operating lease liabilities



(105,661)





(92,419)

Advances to suppliers, net



(5,157)





10,986

Accounts payable



33,060





(201,315)

Interest payable



48,606





-

Taxes payable



(2,354)





(16,307)

Advances from customers



2,214





2,384

Advances from customer - related party



(14,927)





(20,584)

Other current liabilities



(1,607,131)





323,751

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(2,440,909)





(581,067)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

discontinued operations



93,380





(287,509)



















NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ (2,347,529)



$ (868,576)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of short-term investments



(10,393,892)





(22,078,834)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



8,242,433





16,020,068

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(2,151,459)





(6,058,766)

Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued

operations



-





-



















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

$ (2,151,459)



$ (6,058,766)





































Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate



538,762





1,050,948

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(3,960,226)





(5,876,394)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period



23,146,176





19,510,975

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 19,185,950



$ 13,634,581

Less: cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at the end of

the period



1,208,755





1,386,184

Cash and restricted cash of continued operations at the end of the period



17,977,195





12,248,397



















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid

$ -



$ -



















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities















Cashless exercise of warrants



-





21,887

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,977,195



$ 12,248,397

Restricted cash

$ 1,208,755



$ 1,386,184

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 19,185,950



$ 13,634,581





















View original content:

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.