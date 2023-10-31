Ooni Announces Acclaimed Restaurateur Dan Richer as Newest Brand Partner

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ooni Pizza Ovens , the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is thrilled to announce Chef Dan Richer as its latest brand partner. The four-time James Beard Award semifinalist will provide expertise on recipe development and consult on all things pizza.

"Ooni has been built on a passion for pizza and our ambition to help people connect through exceptional food experiences," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO at Ooni. "Dan's passion for his craft, and inspiring up-and-coming pizza makers around the world, will be incredibly valuable to the Ooni community, our team, and of course us as pizza makers."

Richer is both the chef and owner of award-winning Razza in Jersey City, NJ. His pizza making skills earned Razza a 3-star review from the New York Times in 2017, which was quickly eclipsed two years later when the restaurant was awarded "Best Pizza in North America" by 50 Best. Richer and Katie Parla later co-authored "The Joy of Pizza," an accessible and informative guide to the craft of pizza-making, which immediately became a New York Times Best-Seller.

"When I first fell in love with pizza-making, I desperately sought as much information and advice as I could possibly find," said Richer. "The path to creating great pizza should be both accessible and fun, and I'm excited to work with Ooni and its community of pizza lovers on their journey."

Richer's attention to detail is unmatched. With a 56-point rubric, he assesses his pizza daily to continue his pursuit of delicious pies. To serve a rapidly growing community of passionate pizza makers, Ooni and Richer will collaborate on developing and sharing new recipes, techniques, and content for Ooni.com and the Ooni Pizza Ovens App.

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. They are ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and are capable of reaching up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive offering of accessories and a carefully curated grocery range, all available on Ooni.com.

Ooni is a family-run, values-lead organization driven by passion, innovation, kindness, rigor, and ambition, with an overarching belief that everyone deserves great pizza. It is BCorpTM certified, joining a highly selective group of companies verified to meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Ooni is also committed to investing 1% of its annual turnover to support social and environmental causes.

