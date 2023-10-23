Four Seasons Names Adrian Messerli President, Hotel Operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region

A Four Seasons veteran of 18 years, Messerli takes on responsibility for a diverse region with a robust growth pipeline

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons announces the promotion of Adrian Messerli to the role of President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa. As a member of the company's operations leadership team, he now has responsibility for a region that includes more than 40 hotels, resorts and residences – and growing.

As Four Seasons strengthens its presence in each of three regions – Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) – Messerli is leading an expanding team of corporate operations and commercial specialists in EMEA in support of its properties and experiential offerings in the region, while delivering value for guests, residents, partners and owners.

"Beyond his impressive experience, Adrian has always been a champion of his teams and of Four Seasons core values," notes Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "He is a firm believer that empowered people drive an exceptional guest experience, ideally positioning him to both nurture and grow our teams and portfolio across the region."

Born in a resort village in Switzerland and raised in a fourth-generation family-owned hotel environment, it's no surprise that Messerli pursued a hospitality career, earning a degree at the prestigious École hôtelière de Lausanne before catching the eye of Four Seasons in 2005.

An exceptional hotelier with extensive global experience, Messerli's longstanding career with Four Seasons saw him taking on more responsibilities with each role in the United States, Caribbean, South America, China, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Following General Manager assignments in Seychelles and Shanghai, he was most recently Regional Vice President and General Manager of the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Madrid. In addition to his strength in food and beverage operations, Messerli has been a member of the company's Global Spa Task Force. Outside of Four Seasons, he is an active member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and a founding member of a culinary school in Evora, Portugal that aims to grow culinary and service talent for young adults in need.

"After the last few fulfilling years leading our magnificent property in Madrid and overseeing several of our dynamic hotels in the region, I am proud and energized to be taking on this new leadership role across EMEA," says Messerli. "There are countless opportunities ahead for our company, our people and our owners as we continue to grow in key markets and enhance our existing portfolio of hotels, resorts, and residences, and the spas, restaurants and bars that are so key to the experience. I'm honoured to take on this new role and help guide this next exciting phase of our company."

Messerli adds, "I look forward to continuing to help advance and support the amazing people who bring the Four Seasons experience to life each day."

Four Seasons in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Since opening its first hotel in Europe more than 50 years ago, Four Seasons has established a leadership position across a region that spans from London in the north to Johannesburg in the south, encompassing sophisticated urban hotels, laid back beachside and mountain resorts and a safari lodge in Tanzania. In addition to new builds, Four Seasons honours the legacy of many historic properties ranging from the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera and the San Domenico Palace in Sicily to Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, and more.

In the coming months, Messerli will oversee openings of a second Four Seasons hotel in Doha at The Pearl-Qatar, and a third hotel in Morocco, in the country's capital of Rabat. In the years ahead, the company's Italian portfolio is expected to expand with the conversion of the historic Hotel Danieli to a Four Seasons experience, and the opening of a new seaside resort in Puglia. Looking ahead, Four Seasons has also announced multiple projects in Egypt (Luxor and Cairo New Capital) and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Diriyah, NEOM's Sindalah Island and Red Sea's Shura Island), as well as new developments in Muscat, Oman and the conversion of the Hotel Formentor in Mallorca, Spain to a Four Seasons resort.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

