WENDY'S IS KICKIN' $12 OFF DOORDASH ORDERS OF $20+

DashPass members are invited to celebrate Gameday with $12 OFF* on Saturday, October 21

WHAT:

Wendy's® and DoorDash® are teaming up for the ultimate kickOFF this Saturday – talk about a touchdown deal. That's right, Wendy's and DoorDash are Kickin' $12 OFF for DashPass members who place a Wendy's order on DoorDash of $20 or more on Saturday, October 21. DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders. Talk about a kickoff that lasts all. day. long.

WHERE & WHEN:

This touchdown deal is available exclusively for DashPass members** on the DoorDash app, beginning on Saturday, October 21 during breakfast hours*** and running until 11:59PM PDT or until offer redemption limit is reached. No better way to pre-game, (or post-game) all of your favorite college football matchups.

HOW TO KICK $12 OFF:

Step 1: If you're a DashPass member , open the DoorDash app at any time on Saturday, October 21 and head to the Wendy's storefront. And if you're not a DashPass member – what are you waiting for?! Sign up here to ensure you can access exclusive deals like this one, plus even more perks! If you're a, open theat any time onand head to the Wendy's storefront. And if you're not a DashPass member – what are you waiting for?! Sign upto ensure you can access exclusive deals like this one, plus even more perks!

Step 2: Add your Wendy's faves to your cart and hit a $20 minimum order (not including taxes and fees) to be eligible for the discount. Psst... You only get one offer redemption per account – so choose wisely.

Step 4: Enjoy up to $12 OFF your DoorDash Wendy's order, subject to offer redemption limit. Yep, you read that right – up to $12 OFF your order.

Step 5: Kick back and wait for your Dasher to deliver your Wendy's favorites to your doorstep! OR select "pickup" on DoorDash to skip the line and pick it up yourself.

WHY:

Because nothing goes better together than food and football, that's why. Other than Frosty® and fries of course…

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*Get $12 off your DashPass order of $20 or more at Wendy's. Valid for DashPass Members only. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20 or more, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid until 11:59PM PDT on 10/21/2023, or until offer redemption limit is reached, whichever comes first. Limited offer availability. Discount will not be applied to taxes, fees, or gratuity. Limit one offer per account. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Wendy's and/or DoorDash have the right to cancel the offer before the end of the stated period for any reason. Delivery prices may be higher than in restaurant.

Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.

See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

***Breakfast hours vary by location

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

