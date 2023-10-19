Aon Launches Multi-Industry Franchise Solutions Program to Help Businesses Manage Risk

New offering simplifies the insurance process for both franchisors and franchisees in North America with better choice, digital tools and dedicated broking resources

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of Aon's Franchise Solutions program in North America. Powered by CoverWallet technology, Aon's franchise solutions are designed to better inform, advise and protect franchise businesses.

Aon helps franchise businesses understand and manage risk across their franchisee network, while also delivering customized insurance programs to franchisees at scale. Franchisors benefit from real-time coverage verification that provides insights on compliance and potential exposure, through innovative digital tools, data and analytics. Aon provides real-time insights to analyze risk exposures and compliance standards, empowering franchisors to make better decisions.

"Managing insurance for franchisors and franchisees is not always simple and straightforward, especially for multi-unit operators. Aon's Franchise Solutions Program provides a unique experience that simplifies their insurance management journey, helps protect businesses from unknown risks and helps franchise networks function seamlessly," said Andreea Stefanescu, head of North America partnerships for Aon's Digital Client Solutions.

For franchisees, Aon offers dedicated broking resources, tailored coverage at preferred rates designed to meet franchisor compliance requirements at various levels, and a simple buying experience. The platform enables them to manage insurance policies online, receive multiple quotes in real time and obtain certificates of insurance, all in one place. With these solutions, Aon eliminates friction in the insurance buying and servicing process, thus closing protection gaps and reducing the time franchisees spend on insurance.

As franchisees expand and grow amid new forms of volatility, they stay protected with data-driven insurance recommendations and dedicated resources to help meet their needs with both high-tech and high-touch service. For companies like Restore Hyper Wellness, a leader in proactive health and wellness services, Aon negotiates pricing with A-rated carriers to offer their franchisees coverage solutions including General Liability, Property Insurance, Workers Comp and Professional Liability. The program helps franchise networks navigate the intricate web of insurance policies and regulations to help keep their business protected.

For more information about Aon's Franchise Solutions Program, please visit the link here.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

