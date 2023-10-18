Sharethrough Launches 'Net Zero Publisher Program' with Support from IPG Mediabrands

Industry-first initiative will help publishers accurately understand their carbon footprint and set net-zero targets

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the launch of the Net Zero Publisher Program. Developed in partnership with measurement company 51toCarbonZero (51-0), this unique initiative aims to help publishers gain an accurate understanding of their carbon footprint, allowing them to set net-zero targets and take tangible actions that will have a positive impact on the digital media industry.

For publishers who choose to participate in the program, Sharethrough will cover measurement costs for the first year, in alignment with Ad Net Zero's measurement methodology recommendations. In addition, 51-0 will provide tailored measurement and guidance on effective actions towards Science Based Target (SBTi) approval and net-zero commitment. Publishers committed to measure and eventually achieve net-zero emissions will also have the ability to join Sharethrough's Path to Net-Zero Marketplace , which will allow advertisers to prioritize spend on sites certified to be working towards net-zero emissions. These publishers will benefit from free measurement for the first year and better positioning among media agencies and brands, ultimately providing the opportunity for more advertising revenue. IPG Mediabrands is one of the early endorsers of the program.

"IPG Mediabrands is proud to be an anchor partner in Sharethrough's latest initiative, bringing more awareness and improved sustainable solutions to the entire digital advertising and media ecosystem," said Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of IPG Mediabrands. "At IPG Mediabrands, we're committed to improving the sustainability of advertising and supporting the Net Zero Publisher Program which helps accelerate the availability of SBTi-approved media inventory by 2025. We're proud to recognize Sharethrough as the go-to advertising exchange helping publishers, agencies and brands alike achieve this goal."

Over the last 18 months, more and more brands have asked agencies and media partners to aid their efforts in achieving net-zero goals. But while brands, agencies and other ad tech players have launched strong sustainability initiatives, publishers have been falling behind, mainly due to lack of opportunities and economic pressures. Sharethrough hopes the Net Zero Publisher Program will allow publishers to better grasp their carbon footprint which will in turn help advertisers achieve their sustainability goals.

"Sharethrough's Net Zero Publisher Program aligns perfectly with our goals of building a cleaner, more sustainable advertising ecosystem," said Ben Skinazi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sharethrough . "The program creates a turnkey way for publishers to set and achieve net-zero carbon emissions, without initial measurement costs, which will have a lasting impact on the larger industry as well as our bottom line."

"Our data shows that six out of ten U.S. internet users are more inclined to visit websites that are certified sustainable," said JF Cote, CEO of Sharethrough . "The Net Zero Publisher Program allows publishers the opportunity to achieve that certification in a cost-effective, third-party validated way. The Net Zero Publisher Program is another strategic addition to our offerings, and represents our commitment to taking tangible actions to help publishers and the overall advertising industry understand and mitigate the impact digital ad campaigns have on the environment."

"Hearst Newspapers is fully committed to sustainable practices and is proud to partner with Sharethrough to further our shared dedication to a greener future. Our dedication to a more sustainable ecosystem aligns with our strategic pillars, as responsible environmental stewardship is an integral part of our business," said Michael Irenski, VP, Programmatic Revenue, Hearst Newspapers.

For more information about Sharethrough's Net Zero Publisher Program, visit https://www.sharethrough.com/publishers/sustainability .

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough has been awarded Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform by Digiday Technology Awards and Best Sustainable Initiative by Performance Marketing World Awards for its Green Media Products. Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, which maximizes user attention and advertiser performance through research-backed ad enhancements for video, CTV, display and native ads while curating ad inventory for optimized directness, sustainability and quality.

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com .

About 51toCarbonZero

51-0 ( 51tocarbonzero.com ) is a European based Climate success platform designed to help Global Companies measure, analyze & report at a corporate level their total carbon footprint, and create accountable transition plans to accelerate their journey to achieve net zero.

