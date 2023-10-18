HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawaExpo 2024 - The largest nationally endorsed export furniture fair in Vietnam officially announced its upcoming event from March 6th to 9th 2024, making it the perfect timing in a series of ASEAN furniture fairs. Embodying the theme of "Navigating the world of possibility", the expo aims to navigate all participants to leverage full advantages of Vietnam Furniture Industry – a world of possibility, which is now the heart of regional export and manufacturing, and the 6th place in the global ranking. HawaExpo 2024 will support participants to meet and connect with a multitude of exhibitors and discovering the best of made-in-Vietnam furniture through the largest exhibition ever.

Discover the Gateway to Vietnamese Furniture Excellence at HawaExpo 2024 (PRNewswire)

Largest Export Furniture Fair in Vietnam: HawaExpo 2024 is proud to organize the largest export furniture fair in Vietnam. With over 700 exhibitors, including 50% new exhibitors and made-in-Vietnam manufacturers, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of exhibitions and connect with potential business partners. The event spans an impressive area of 56,000 square meters, featuring more than 3,000 booths and showcases.

Bespoke Locations for Boundaryless Exploration: HawaExpo 2024 offers a unique experience by organizing the fair across three bespoke locations. These locations include:

Connect Hall: Serving as a hub for Vietnam's entire furniture supply chain, Connect Hall ensures visitors have access to a comprehensive range of products and services.

Create Hall: Designed as a hub for interior design and innovation, Create Hall showcases the latest trends and cutting-edge designs in the industry.

Craft Hall: Craft Hall provides visitors with the opportunity to connect with manufacturers of all sizes and offers a convenient route for factory visits.

The Great Fusion at HawaExpo 2024 captures the vitality and essence of Vietnam's wood and furniture industry. Visitors can explore a complete catalogue of local industry offerings, including furniture for various spaces, original designs, lifestyle accessories, handicraft souvenirs, materials, hardware, and related services.

Exclusive Offers for Buyers and Visitors

Great Visit Experience by Great Hospitality Service: HawaExpo 2024 prides itself on providing international standard hospitality to all attendees. Visitors can enjoy a free registration fee, 24/7 multi-channel support, and numerous accommodation and travel discounts to enhance their visit experience.

Effective Networking and Capturing the Latest Trends: HawaExpo 2024 offers world-class and entertaining business platforms for effective networking. The event ensures visitors can satisfy their demands by connecting with the right exhibitors through its new structural location. Additionally, special showcases highlight Vietnam's national innovation and uniqueness.

1 + 1 Program: As part of HawaExpo's commitment to supporting businesses beyond the exhibition, the event offers the 1 + 1 Program. This program includes access to Hopefairs.com, the first furniture virtual exhibition platform in Vietnam, which allows visitors to explore exhibitions 24/7 for free. The HawaExpo App provides direct online networking opportunities with exhibitors, access to the latest industry newsletters, and series online workshops and seminars focused on government policies and industrial B2B events.

HawaExpo 2024 is set to be an exceptional event that showcases Vietnam's vibrant furniture industry while connecting international buyers with leading manufacturers. Don't miss this opportunity to navigate the world of possibility in Vietnam!

