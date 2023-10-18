Cari Gordon Joins Fay Financial as Chief Audit Officer

Brings Over a Decade of Internal Audit Experience.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Financial, an integrated real estate services provider, announced that Cari Gordon has joined the firm as Chief Audit Officer.

Ms. Gordon leads the strategy and operations for the Fay Financial Internal Audit team and oversees a comprehensive, integrated, risk-based audit plan. (PRNewswire)

"We were so fortunate to find someone with Cari's incredible experience in the mortgage industry, in addition to audit, to lead our Audit team. She's a wonderful addition, and we look forward to working with her," said Howard Cohen, Chief Operating Officer at Fay.

Gordon came to Fay with more than 11 years of leadership experience in Internal Audit, and nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and banking industry. Cari began her mortgage career at Freddie Mac with roles in REO, vendor management, technology, and servicer oversight before transitioning to internal audit at Fannie Mae. Most recently, she was the Internal Audit Director with USAA.

"I'm immensely excited about joining Fay. Everyone from my team up through the senior executive level has extensive experience within the mortgage industry, and I look forward to working with such a talented team with so much depth." Ms. Gordon stated.

About Fay Financial

Fay Financial offers customers and clients a range of products and services to navigate the opportunities of residential real estate while helping both build toward their long-term financial goals. Fay is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Farmers Branch, Texas. For more information, visit www.fayfinancial.com.

