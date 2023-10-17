Powered by Its Industry-Leading Comprehensive Multi-Omic Database, Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research at ESMO 2023

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from seven studies across a breadth of tumor types and genomic alterations demonstrating Caris' impact on precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, today announced that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present seven studies across a breadth of tumor types at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain from October 20-24, 2023 (Booth #513). The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive clinico-genomic database that enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

Research results to be presented demonstrate Caris Life Sciences' impact on precision medicine

"The research being presented at this year's ESMO Congress is a testament to Caris' continued commitment to data-driven molecular innovation and large-scale collaboration to answer some of the pressing questions in precision oncology today," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris POA. "The findings of these studies illustrate the power of comprehensive molecular profiling to identify underlying tumor biology setting the stage for therapeutics that improve patient outcomes. Alongside our POA partners, we are pioneering new approaches to help deliver the right treatments to the right patients at the right time."

"More than ever before, our comprehensive molecular profiling coupled with rich clinical data is enabling Caris to help clinicians make the best treatment choices, researchers to discover novel cancer biology, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said George W. Sledge, Jr., M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "Data presented at this year's ESMO Congress highlight not only our efforts to achieve these goals but also the value of Caris' comprehensive approach to molecular profiling, built on our extensive data, to better understand the biological hallmarks of cancers and ultimately improve outcomes for all cancer patients."

Data to be presented by Caris and the POA include the results of a molecular analysis of more than 278,000 tumors that indicate potential new therapeutic opportunities in gastrointestinal cancers. Other notable topics explored in these abstracts include a real-world data analysis of gene expression and outcomes in breast cancer, exploration of the tumor-immune microenvironment in lung cancer, and genomic and immune profiling of patients with a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer:

Therapeutic opportunities for Porcupine inhibition in Gastrointestinal cancer (Abstract Number: 222P)

An Analysis of Proviral Insertion Site of Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus 1 Kinase Expression (PIM1) and Clinical Outcomes in Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC) (Abstract Number: 494P)

Multi-omics evaluation of TFE3 -fusions and potential association with immuno-metabolic vulnerabilities in alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) and translocation-positive renal cell carcinoma (tRCC) (Abstract Number: 2281P)

Landscape of Delta-like-ligand 3 (DLL3) expression across neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) (Abstract Number: 1188P)

Chemokine expression in uveal melanoma and association with tumor genetics and response to immunotherapy (Abstract Number: 1132P)

STAT3, ACTA2, and SPARC stromal markers predict response to Gemcitabine/Cisplatin/Nab-paclitaxel (GCN) in patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (aPDAC) (Abstract Number: 1645P)

Tumor-immune microenvironment analysis of de novo and acquired KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract Number: 1399P)

Abstract summaries of this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth #513. The full abstracts are available through the official ESMO website.

The POA includes 89 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

