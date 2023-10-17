Milberg Responds to Motion to Dismiss Puerto Rico Climate Change Lawsuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the motion filed by Big Oil and Big Coal defendants to dismiss the climate change racketeering complaint brought by the municipalities of Puerto Rico, Milberg is expressing our profound concern and disappointment at the ongoing tactics of these companies to evade responsibility.

The people of Puerto Rico, along with countless others across the globe, have suffered great personal and financial costs due to intensifying climate change. As described in Milberg's lawsuit, a direct scientific correlation can be drawn between the deceptive practices of the biggest polluters and catastrophic weather events that have become the norm in recent years.

The historically strong 2017 Atlantic hurricane season devastated the Commonwealth, and evidence indicates that the fossil fuel industry's deceit and obfuscation of climate science played a significant role in exacerbating these storms. Shell's 1998 memo, titled "There is no alternative," accurately predicted a series of storm-related lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, underscoring the depth of knowledge they had about the potential consequences of their actions—and the extent of their misdirection.

"To seek dismissal of this complaint shows a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of our planet, its inhabitants, and scientific consensus," said Milberg Partner Marc Grossman. "Despite decades of evidence pointing to the harmful effects of their products, these corporations continue to deny and deflect, rather than taking responsibility and working towards a sustainable future."

Milberg stands with the municipalities of Puerto Rico and will work tirelessly to ensure Big Oil and Big Coal are held accountable for externalizing the costs of fossil fuel pollution. We are confident that, as the case unfolds, the weight of evidence will unequivocally show the conspiracy carried out by these industries. The path of destruction they have paved, driven by an insatiable thirst for profit that borders on the inhumane, must be exposed for what it truly is: a grave threat to our shared future.

Milberg remains resolute in our commitment to expose the history of deception by Big Oil and Big Coal. Puerto Rico is the canary in the coal mine for climate change, and this case is a bellwether for the future of climate litigation and environmental justice. We look forward to presenting our case in court and have faith that justice will prevail.

