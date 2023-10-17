ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. ("we", "us", "our", or the "Company"), today announced that the Special Meeting originally scheduled for October 18, 2023 (the "Special Meeting") is being adjourned to October 20, 2023. At the Special Meeting, the Company's stockholders will be asked:

to consider and vote upon a proposal to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the "Charter") pursuant to a second amendment to the Charter (the "Extension Amendment") to extend the date by which the Company must effectuate an initial business combination from October 25, 2023 (the "Termination Date") to April 25, 2024 , comprised of an initial three-month extension and three subsequent one-month extensions, for a total of six months after the Termination Date (assuming the Company's initial business combination has not occurred); and

to consider and vote upon a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to (i) permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the Special Meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve one or more proposals presented to stockholders for vote or (ii) if stockholders have elected to redeem an amount of shares in connection with the Extension Amendment such that the Company would not adhere to the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") (the "Adjournment Proposal").

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on October 22, 2023, exclusively via live webcast at the following address: https://web.lumiagm.com/276796335.

The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Special Meeting remains the close of business on September 22, 2023 (the " Record Date "). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. In connection with the adjourned date, the Company has further extended the deadline for holders of the Company's Class A common stock issued in the Company's initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Special Meeting to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 18, 2023. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares.

About ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to the Company's stockholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge by contacting Company at 100 Kingsley Park Dr., Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715. If you have questions about the proposals or if you need additional copies of the Proxy Statement you should contact our proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali LLC

333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower

Stamford, Connecticut 06902

Stockholders may call toll-free: (800) 662-5200

Banks and Brokerage Firms, please call: (203) 658-9400

Email: xfin.info@investor.morrowsodali.com

Participants in the Solicitation

Company and its sponsor, officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Company stockholders. Information about Company's sponsor, officers and directors and their ownership of Company common stock is set forth in the proxy statement for Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on September 26, 2023, and in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction by reading the preliminary and definitive proxy statements regarding the transaction, which were filed by Company with the SEC.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Special Meeting shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Email: BairdMedical.IR@icrinc.com

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President

ICR, LLC

Phone: +1 (646) 588-0383

Email: BairdMedical.PR@icrinc.com

SOURCE ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.