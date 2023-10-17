Cognizant and Vianai Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Generative AI Capabilities

Cognizant and Vianai will leverage conversational Large Language Model capabilities to help clients better explore their data, predict outcomes and unlock actionable insights

TEANECK, N.J. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Vianai Systems, Inc. today announced the launch of a global strategic go-to-market partnership to accelerate human-centered generative AI offerings. This partnership leverages Vianai's hila™ Enterprise platform alongside Cognizant's Neuro® AI, creating a seamless, unified interface to unlock predictive, AI-driven decision making. For both companies, this partnership is expected to enable growth opportunities in their respective customer bases, and through Cognizant's plans to resell Vianai solutions.

Vianai's hila Enterprise provides clients a platform to safely and reliably deploy any large language model (LLM), optimized and fine-tuned to speak to their systems of record – both structured and unstructured data, enabling clients to better analyze, discover and explore their data leveraging the conversational power of generative AI.

In addition, the LLM monitoring capabilities within hila Enterprise (vianops) is a next-generation monitoring platform for AI-driven enterprises, which monitors and analyzes LLM performance to proactively uncover opportunities to continually improve the reliability and trustworthiness of LLMs for clients.

"In every business around the world, there is a hunger to harness the power of AI, but serious challenges around hallucinations, price-performance and lack of trust are holding enterprises back. That's why we built hila Enterprise, a platform that delivers trusted, human-centered applications of AI," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vianai Systems. "In Cognizant, we have found a strategic partner with a distinguished history of delivering innovative services. Together we will deliver transformative applications of AI that businesses can truly rely on, built on the trusted foundation of hila Enterprise and Cognizant's Neuro AI platform."

"Being able to monitor and improve LLM performance is critical to unlocking the true power of generative AI," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer. "With Vianai's platform and our Neuro AI platform, we believe we will be able to offer our clients a high-quality solution to support seamless data analysis with predictive decision-making capabilities."

Dr. Sikka announced this collaboration and partnership during Cognizant's Discovery Summit in Dana Point, California on Tuesday, October 17.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Vianai Systems, Inc.

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a human-centered AI (H+AI™) platform and products company focused on bringing trustworthy, responsible and transformative AI systems to enterprises worldwide. The company's hila™ Enterprise platform enables enterprises to safely and reliably deploy large language enterprise solutions, leveraging its Zero Hallucination™ technologies, veryLLM open-source code, breakthrough fine-tuning and optimization techniques as well as its LLM monitoring capabilities – to analyze, discover and explore data within systems of record, in natural language. The hila Enterprise platform helps enterprises minimize the risks of AI, while taking full advantage of the transformation potential of reliable AI systems. A showcase of the underlying capabilities of hila Enterprise can be accessed for free by anyone to ask any financial question about publicly traded companies at www.hila.ai. Follow @VianaiSystems on Vianai Twitter and Vianai LinkedIn.

