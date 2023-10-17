Aura Expands Parental Control Features To Help Kids Explore The Internet Safely

New Aura Dynamic Dashboard provides parents with a simple summary view of their child's online activities

Expanded Content Blocking and Filtering functionality helps parents set additional guardrails for the content their children access online

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online, today announced the availability of new parental control features at no additional cost to customers. Aura created a Dynamic Dashboard so parents can quickly glance at the most important information regarding their child's online activities that day and in days prior. The company also debuted Preview Mode to help parents see all they can do with Aura's Parental Controls before officially linking their child's device to their Aura account. Finally, Aura expanded its Content Blocking and Filtering feature so parents can add specific website URLs to the Aura platform to restrict their children from accessing.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory , calling the influence of social media youth mental health a public health crisis. The advisory stated that inappropriate and harmful content being easily and widely accessible by children and adolescents is a factor.

"Our goal is to make sure that kids can use technology safely and in a way that doesn't stifle learning, exploration or autonomy," said Agya Garg, Head of Product at Aura. "With the right parental controls in place, parents can better connect with their kids. Seeing the apps your kids spend the most time on or the websites they visit can provide great insight into the things they value and can serve as a jumping off point for important conversations about technology and the internet."

The new experiences and features from Aura are designed to make it easier for parents to set guardrails for the content that their kids access online, and help parents help their kids build healthy online habits.

Dynamic Dashboard and Preview Mode

The Dynamic Dashboard under a child's profile in the Aura app now gives a simple-to-view-summary of the apps and sites your child visited, in addition to the time spent on each. The dashboard also includes a Blocked Activity card, which provides a chronological list of the apps and sites that have been blocked from the child's device that day.

With Preview Mode, parents no longer need to link a child's device to their Aura account as a first step; instead, they can get started by demoing the features immediately after enrollment.

Expansion of Content Blocking and Filtering Functionality

In addition to other parental control features under the Dynamic Dashboard like screen time limits, Aura's Content Blocking and Filtering is entirely customizable and allows you to choose a filter level for each member of your family based on their age and interests. For example, Aura offers filters for children and teens, in which the one built for teens is less restrictive but can be customized further.

Today, we've expanded Content Blocking and Filtering with the new Custom Site Blocking functionality. Parents can now block individual websites from their kids' devices, which means they have even more flexibility to customize Aura Parental Controls for their family's needs. Additionally, with Aura's "categories" tool, parents can place restrictions on groups of apps and websites that provide similar content and experiences–such as "chats & forums," "dating" or "gambling" –with a single tap.

Aura's Dynamic Dashboard, Preview Mode, and expanded Content Blocking and Filtering are now included in all Aura Family plans, as part of Aura's all-in-one online safety platform that protects families from financial fraud, identity theft and other online threats.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks, Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – leveraging our #1 rated identity protection services, automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com .

