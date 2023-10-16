JANIE AND JACK TEAMS UP WITH NATIONAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION BABY2BABY FOR HOLIDAY SEASON GIVEBACK PROGRAM

This initiative includes a donation opportunity at checkout, in stores and online, to support the children Baby2Baby serves across the country.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack debuted their holiday giveback campaign in partnership with Baby2Baby , a nonprofit organization which has provided over 350 million basic essentials including diapers, formula, and clothing to children in need across the country. Supporting the campaign is mother of two, music artist, and Baby2Baby ambassador, Kelly Rowland . Janie and Jack has made a generous donation, and from October 16th, 2023 through January 2024, they invite customers to join them in giving back to Baby2Baby by donating in stores and at janieandjack.com.

"As a mom and longtime Baby2Baby Board Member, I am so proud of our work providing millions of essential items to children living in poverty across the country, " said Kelly Rowland. "Every family deserves to have the basic necessities for their children to thrive. We are so grateful to Janie and Jack for stepping up to further our mission and to their customers for giving back to Baby2Baby at checkout this holiday season."

With Janie and Jack's continued support for Baby2Baby, and coinciding with the brand's newest drop of charming and classic holiday styles, Baby2Baby will receive 100% of donations collected at checkout at JanieandJack.com and at Janie and Jack stores in the U.S. from October 2023 through January 2024. Just $1.00 helps Baby2Baby provide a day's worth of diapers to a baby in need.

"At Janie and Jack, we're proud to partner with nonprofit organizations that support children such as Baby2Baby." said Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Janie and Jack. "We have a deep appreciation for Baby2Baby and the impact their work has on families and communities near and far. Together, we've partnered to support many collection launches and seasonal campaigns, so we're thrilled to be able to give back for another year. Kelly Rowland is an amazing mother and philanthropist, and her endorsement is meaningful to us and our Janie and Jack family of customers."

With styles for newborns, kids, and tweens alike, Janie and Jack's Holiday 2023 collection ensures that families of all ages can find festive attire for every magical celebration of the season. Offering a variety of styles from red and white tartan dresses, navy velvet suits and jackets with faux fur trims to a beloved train sweater, Janie and Jack's array of looks can be effortlessly paired with their must-have winter accessories, perfect for family photos and capturing holiday memories. Ranging from $16-$119, Janie and Jack's holiday styles are available both online and in stores, where customers are also invited to donate to Baby2Baby at checkout.

"Parents should never have to choose between buying diapers, feeding their children and providing other basic necessities for their children," said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby Co-CEOs. "We are so grateful to Janie and Jack for continuing to support our mission and for making an incredible impact on the families we serve. Thank you to our Board Member Kelly Rowland for raising awareness for this important giveback that will help Baby2Baby continue reaching over one million children relying on us every year."

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house for kids—because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 350 million items over the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org .

