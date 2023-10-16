Ireland's Minister for Enterprise Leads Trade Mission to Chicago Marking Strong Bilateral Trade Relationship between the USA and Ireland

Ireland is the 9th largest source of FDI into the United States

Irish companies sign deals exceeding $15 million with US partners including healthcare leaders – Baxter International and Zoetis

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, and Enterprise Ireland 's CEO Leo Clancy, will lead a four-day trade mission to Chicago, Indianapolis, and throughout Michigan on October 16-19. The trade mission follows President Biden's official visit to Ireland in April, earlier this year.

Leading the trade mission, Minister Coveney said "I'm incredibly proud of the strong economic ties between the United States and Ireland and the contribution that Irish companies are delivering to the US economy, employing 100,000 people across all 50 states, including 6,500 in Chicago alone. Major Irish brands such as Guinness, Kerrygold and Glanbia call Chicago their US home and there are strong ties between Illinois and Ireland. This trade mission serves as a testament to our commitment to nurturing and strengthening this significant relationship and building economic prosperity for both nations."

Leo Clancy, Enterprise Ireland CEO reflected on the strong business opportunities for both regions saying: "This trade mission comes amid a total $269 billion in Irish direct investment into the United States. The demand for Irish innovation and collaboration in the United States is at an all-time high and that leads Irish companies to forge greater investment levels in the United States. The record high in two-way trade underscores the depth and vitality of the economic and cultural ties that exist between Ireland and the United States and the commitment to build on this."

Reflecting the strong ties between the Midwest and Ireland, five Enterprise Ireland clients announced significant new deals and partnerships with US leaders in the region:

Connected bedside technology company, Oneview Healthcare signed a multi-year agreement with Baxter International , the largest hospital bed supplier in the US. Baxter will work with Oneview to provide their connected bedside technology to the company's current U.S. customer base. As a result of the collaboration, Oneview Healthcare has created 20 new jobs across their Dublin , Chicago and St. Louis offices.

Irish agtech company MagrowTec announces a multi-million-dollar contract with Minnesota based NicholsonTec , with the purchase of MagGrow crop spraying units to be sold across 40+ states.

Aerogen , a world leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery, celebrated its expanding partnership with Rush Hospital , based in Illinois , at an event marking the company's 25-year anniversary. Aerogen integrate its respiratory devices across Rush Hospital centers to provide better patient care for those struggling with respiratory illness.

Prodieco, a leading precision engineering company specializing in manufacturing parts for blister packaging announced a multi-million-dollar deal with Zoetis, the world's largest animal health company, as part of the global rollout of Zoetis's Apoquel® Chewable. Prodieco previously partnered with Zoetis on the global launches of Simparica & Simparica Trio.

Beyond healthcare, food innovation and education are also a focus of the trade mission, with Enterprise Ireland hosting a 'Future of Food' roundtable. Chicago's DePaul University will host Educate in Ireland's international education forum, with representatives from leading Irish and Chicago based universities including Columbia College Chicago, University of Illinois Chicago.

