Gold Kidney Health Plan 2024 Medicare Advantage in Arizona and Florida Giving Seniors Affordability, Choice and Freedom

Expansion into nine Florida counties and continuing our footprint in Arizona will empower more seniors to live a healthier life, while saving money and having more options to choose from

New product offerings and enriched benefits

Plus, our extensive network of participating doctors, specialists and hospitals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs, will offer Seniors more options, flexibility and value in 2024.

Gold Kidney's product portfolio is one of a kind by tailoring offerings to meet the needs of individuals with chronic conditions that lead to kidney failure, such as diabetes, heart failure, and cardiovascular conditions. They also offer traditional Medicare Advantage plans for non-chronic conditions.

"Our members are our priority in everything we do and when they feel empowered to make choices to lead a healthier life, we have built a trusted relationship with them," said Gregg Kunemund, Arizona, and Florida Chief Operating Officer at Gold Kidney.

* In 2024 all Gold Kidney products offer freedom and flexibility to use in-network and out-of- network providers at the same cost-share. Some of our product portfolio offers:

$0 cost-share for Dialysis treatment with unlimited non-urgent transportation benefits.

Affordable access with no premium cost

Part B rebate that gives money back to seniors

Prescription drug coverage including no copay for insulin

Flex Card allowance with no network limitations for dental, vision, and hearing that allows members to choose how they spend their allowance

Preventive Rewards and Incentives will allow members to earn extra rewards for completing preventive services and participating in plan surveys

A personalized Customer Concierge representative will serve as a single point of contact for our members

The Annual Enrollment Period begins October 15 and continues through December 7 with an effective date of January 1, 2024.

To learn more about Gold Kidney's Medicare Advantage Plans and see which plans are available in your location visit www.goldkidney.com or call 1 (844) 294-6525 (TTY 711) seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., during Annual Enrollment Period to speak with a Medicare specialist.

*Benefits vary by plan

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs. Gold Kidney currently Is licensed to operate as a Medicare Advantage plan in Arizona and Florida. Medicare contract from CMS (Center for Medicare Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com or follow us Gold Kidney Health Plan on Linkedin or Gold KJdney Health Plan on Facebook.

Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Plan members, except in emergency situations. Please call our customer service number or see your Evidence of Coverage for more information, including the cost-sharing that applies to out-of-network services.

Gold Kidney Health Plan, Inc., is an HMO-POS, HMO-MA, and HMO-POS C-SNP with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Gold Kidney Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

Media Contact:

publicrelations@goldkidney.com

