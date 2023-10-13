SHOP WITH GOOGLE AND PAT McGRATH LABS TO HOST AR BEAUTY POP-UP (OCT. 20-22)

The ARt OF BEAUTY event will merge beauty with Google's AR technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop with Google and PAT McGRATH LABS today announced they're hosting an augmented reality pop-up experience that will integrate PAT McGRATH LABS with Google's AR technology. The event, entitled "THE ARt OF BEAUTY" will be open to the public Oct. 20-22, and is designed to educate guests on new ways to shop for beauty products and get a glimpse into the world of Pat McGrath using Google's AR tools.

"The ARt of Beauty" PAT McGRATH LABS x Shop with Google pop-up will open at 101 7th Avenue (PRNewswire)

The event, entitled "THE ARt OF BEAUTY" will be open to the public Oct. 20-22 , and is designed to educate guests on new

The three-day experience will invite guests to virtually try on PAT McGRATH LABS' signature lip products and Mothership eyeshadow palettes, shop the collection, book a makeup session with an official PAT McGRATH LABS makeup artist showteam member and enjoy product giveaways.

Google's AR Beauty tool launched in 2020 to give shoppers a more helpful experience shopping for beauty products online. Today, people can virtually try-on thousands of eyeshadow, lipstick and foundation shades from dozens of brands - now including PAT McGRATH LABS - all within Google Search or the Google app on iOS or Android.

"AR is an incredibly helpful technology for online beauty shoppers of all skin tones and ethnicities because it allows them to envision what a beauty shade looks like on them, or on a model who resonates with them, all before they buy," said Stephanie Horton, Senior Director of Commerce Marketing at Google. "We're thrilled that shoppers can now virtually try-on PAT McGRATH LABS, which offers products that complement a wide range of skin tones, right within Google's AR Beauty tool."

"I am thrilled to partner with Google to launch this immersive experience, a step inside the world of PAT McGRATH LABS, and have my products available through Google's AR try-on," said Dame Pat McGrath, PAT McGRATH LABS Founder. "When it comes to makeup, I always say, 'use without caution,' and now you can shop without caution, too. This pop-up will give people unprecedented access behind the scenes of PAT McGRATH LABS—I can't wait for everyone to experience it!"

The pop-up will be held at 101 7th Avenue from 12-7 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are free and available at https://www.patmcgrath.com/pages/the-art-of-beauty .

About Shop with Google

Google supports an open and free global commerce ecosystem. Our tools, designed for both shoppers and merchants, are powered by Google's Shopping Graph, which has more than 35 billion product listings, including a constantly-updating set of products, sellers, brands, reviews and inventory. This technology provides shoppers with fresh, reliable results while helping merchants grow their business. Learn more here .

About PAT McGRATH LABS

Pat McGrath is the most influential and sought-after Makeup Artist in the world. Proficient in every facet of beauty, ranging from everyday Subliminal looks to Sublime high glamour and the drama of Subversive avant-garde, McGrath's creative vision has made her a tour de force – and one that touches everything from screen to stage to digital. Her impact on the beauty and fashion industries is unparalleled. McGrath has designed the makeup looks for countless runway shows, breakthrough advertising campaigns and editorial spreads. In 2015, she launched her own eponymous brand — PAT McGRATH LABS. Follow the Genius of @patmcgrathreal on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

(PRNewswire)

PAT McGRATH LABS x Shop with Google (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pat McGrath Labs