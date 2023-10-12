Premium Pet Food Brand, Bully Max®, Introduces New Recipe Specifically Formulated for Small Breed Dogs

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small breed dogs make great companions, but their compact size and sensitive systems can make them more prone to health issues and finicky about their food, a challenge for pet parents looking for a diet that meets their unique needs. Premium dog food brand, Bully Max® has found the answer with their new Small Breed Dog food, which is specially formulated to support healthy skin, coat and digestive health in small breed dogs.

Bully Max Small Breed Dog Food is specially formulated for the unique needs of small dogs. (PRNewswire)

This new recipe from Bully Max is formulated with TruMune®, a postbiotic supplement that helps to slow down the growth of harmful bacteria in a dog's gut so healthy bacteria can flourish. This balance in the gut is critical to a dog's nutrient absorption and immune system health, factors that help small dogs live healthier and more active lives.

"My wife and I are the proud parents of two French Bulldogs named Max and Minnie, and knowing that Frenchies and other small breed dogs can be susceptible to health problems exacerbated by their small stature, we knew we needed to develop a diet for them that would keep their body in top condition," said Bully Max CEO, Matthew Kinneman.

"Our new small breed recipe is thoughtfully formulated with ingredients like blueberries, which are full of antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C to support healthy immune systems and flaxseed to reduce inflammation and improve gut health," Mr. Kinneman said. "We feel great knowing Max and Minnie are receiving a solid foundation of good nutrition that will go a long way in helping them live long and healthy lives, and we're happy to share it with our fellow small breed pet parents for their furry family members as well."

Bully Max's new small breed food also contains salmon oil to support cognitive growth and immune health, taurine to support eye health and cardiac function, and is complete and balanced and with 26 percent protein and 14 percent fat in each cup, perfect for all types of small breed dogs. Pet parents interested in learning more about Bully Max's new Small Breed food can visit www.BullyMax.com.

About Bully Max®

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs. Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The brand is family owned and operated in Pittsburgh, PA. Pet parents can learn more about Bully Max and shop for recipes at BullyMax.com.

Bully Max co-owners, Matthew and Lea Kinneman with their French Bull Dogs, Max and Minnie. (PRNewswire)

Bully Max Premium Dog Food (PRNewsfoto/Bully Max) (PRNewswire)

