Military Women's Memorial Announces Mr. Blair Underwood as 2023 Patriot Leadership Award Recipient

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Women's Memorial was honored to announce Mr. Blair Underwood, multiple award-winning actor, activist, and philanthropist, as the recipient of the Military Women's Memorial 2023 Patriot Leadership Award. Presented annually at the Memorial's Patriot Leadership Award Gala, the recipient is a man or woman of extraordinary caliber whose actions and leadership have honored and empowered our nation's military women. This year's event will be held October 18 at the Military Women's Memorial, the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

Mr. Underwood was selected to receive the prestigious award based on his extensive efforts to bring national recognition to the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black US women's military unit to serve overseas during World War II. The battalion's mission was to clear more than 17 million pieces of backlogged mail in England and France. The culmination of Mr. Underwood's efforts is a new stage play bound for Broadway called 6888: A New Musical, which he is executive producing. In announcing the award, Military Women's Memorial President, retired CW5 Phyllis Wilson said, "Mr. Underwood has brought this remarkable and important story of military women's service to life and presented it to the American public and the national stage in a way few others could. His efforts are invaluable to the recognition of military women and of the Memorial's mission of telling their stories of service."

The Daughters of the American Revolution, one of the nation's leading patriotic service organizations, is the presenting sponsor for this year's Gala. The event is expected to host 160 guests from across public and private sectors to include: Administration officials, Members of Congress, military service personnel, prominent members of the U.S. and international military community and diplomatic corps, corporate executives, and community leaders from across the country. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase. Visit https://giftshop.womensmemorial.org/collections/special-events

About Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood is the recipient of the Grammy, Emmy, Peabody and eight NAACP Image Awards and has been nominated for the Tony Award and multiple Golden Globes. Involved in numerous charitable organizations, Underwood's dedicated support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association won him the 1993 Humanitarian Award. After watching his mother battle multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and depression, he became a champion of healthy living. He is also strongly involved with activism and philanthropic causes including organizations and is co-founder of ANSA (Artists for a New South Africa), which supports a democratic South Africa with equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation), and the Muscular Dystrophy Association, weaving together personal betterment and giving back into his inspirational presentations. His father served in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of Colonel.

About the Military Women's Memorial (MWM)

The Military Women's Memorial is America's only major national memorial to honor the service of all women who have served in and with the American military, beginning with the American Revolution. Dedicated in 1997 and located at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery, the Memorial and its 33,000 sq. ft. education center include an exhibit gallery which chronicles the collective story of women's service to the nation, a Hall of Honor, gift shop, and the Vaught Center, a multipurpose conference center. The heart of the Memorial is the Register, a one-of-a-kind, interactive database which tells the individual stories of women who have served. A living archive which grows every day, the Register currently houses more than 309,000 individual records of women's service. The Memorial, which is free and open to the public, is open daily, 9 am to 5 pm, and 12 to 5 pm Sundays. It offers programs and activities throughout the year. Visit womensmemorial.org.

About the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The DAR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities, including supporting active-duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars. Visit DAR.org.

