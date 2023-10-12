Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Hosts Unforgettable Oktoberfest Celebration with a Mouthwatering Limited-Time Menu

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ , the beloved fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its delectable menu and self-pour beer walls, is gearing up for a month-long Oktoberfest celebration like no other. Throughout the month of October, Crave locations nationwide will offer a special limited-time menu that captures the spirit of Oktoberfest, showcasing delicious German-inspired dishes and an array of fall and Oktoberfest-themed beers.

In October, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is bringing the heart of Munich to its patrons with a specially curated Oktoberfest menu. This limited-time offering features Schweinebraten, juicy smoked pork with BBQ sauce, spicy mustard, and onions, as well as Wurstl, a bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and bacon. Additionally, the menu boasts the "Brezen," a colossal pretzel filled with ten nuggets and served with rich beer cheese. Don't miss out on the pretzel nuggets with beer cheese for the ultimate Oktoberfest indulgence.

For the ultimate Oktoberfest experience, be sure to download the Crave app . Ordering your favorite Oktoberfest menu items has never been easier, and as a special treat, you'll receive an exclusive 10% discount on your first purchase through the app. Don't miss out on this convenient and cost-saving opportunity to savor the flavors of Oktoberfest at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ.

As part of the Oktoberfest celebration, all Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ locations will feature a selection of fall and Oktoberfest-themed beers on their self-pour beer walls. This delightful assortment of brews will complement the limited-time menu items and create a festive atmosphere for guests to savor.

But the Oktoberfest celebration doesn't stop there. Some Crave locations with axe-throwing lanes are taking the festivities up a notch. They will be hosting "Axe-toberfest" events throughout the month of October. During Axe-toberfest, guests can enjoy major discounts when booking an axe-throwing lane, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Oktoberfest experience. Whether you're an Oktoberfest enthusiast or simply looking for a taste of something new and exciting, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ's Oktoberfest celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience.

