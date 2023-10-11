StockOptionsChannel.com Celebrates 11th Anniversary

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- www.StockOptionsChannel.com is celebrating eleven years since its launch as a premier research website focused on selling options for income, featuring our proprietary YieldBoost formula.

Investors looking for ideas about Selling Calls For Income and Selling Puts For Income can view our many screens including High Beta Stocks, Top YieldBoost PUTS of the S&P 500 Components, and Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500.

"We feel great pride at having provided StockOptionsChannel.com to the public since 2012," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "The above are just a few examples highlighting some of the groundbreaking features Stock Options Channel is able to offer."

About Stock Options Channel

A free service of BNK Invest Inc., Stock Options Channel is a stock options research website aimed at financial advisors and retail investors trying to maximize opportunities using stock options.

The Stock Options Channel website, and a formula we call YieldBoost, were designed with two strategies in mind:

On the CALLS side of the options chain, the YieldBoost formula looks for the highest premiums a call seller can receive (expressed in terms of the extra yield against the current share price - the boost - delivered by the option premium), with strikes that are out-of-the-money with low odds of the stock being called away.

On the PUTS side of the options chain, the YieldBoost formula considers that the option seller makes a commitment to put up a certain amount of cash to buy the stock at a given strike, and looks for the highest premiums a put seller can receive (expressed in terms of the extra yield against the cash commitment - the boost - delivered by the option premium), with strikes that are out-of-the-money with low odds of the stock being put to the option seller.

The results of these rankings are meant to express the top most "interesting" options identified by the formula, which are meant as a research tool for users to generate ideas that merit further research. Each week Stock Options Channel sends a newsletter containing the results of our YieldBoost rankings.

Other Resources: StockRSI.com & Technical Analysis Channel

A free service of BNK Invest Inc. , www.technicalanalysischannel.com was launched with the concept of applying useful technical analysis indicators to the most important companies in the US stock market (the main indicators being www.stockrsi.com, www.stockdma.com, and www.stockmacd.com, and applying those indicators to the trading patterns of stocks as well as other (digital) traded assets. The resulting research website allows users to explore the current overbought/oversold readings for popular stocks in order to help make better trading and investing decisions.

View original content:

SOURCE BNK Invest, Inc.