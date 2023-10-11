'Rebelle With a Cause': Jeep® Brand Celebrates International Day of the Girl With New Film Highlighting Women of the Rebelle Rally and Professional Off-roader Nena Barlow

'Rebelle With a Cause': Jeep® Brand Celebrates International Day of the Girl With New Film Highlighting Women of the Rebelle Rally and Professional Off-roader Nena Barlow

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Two-time Rebelle champion and Jeep® Wrangler 4xe driver Nena Barlow looks to break down barriers and empower a new generation of women off-road drivers with Rebelle Rally-inspired training sessions (PRNewswire)

International Day of the Girl is an annual and internationally recognized observance on October 11 that empowers girls and amplifies their voices

Two-time Rebelle champion and Jeep® Wrangler 4xe driver Nena Barlow looks to break down barriers and empower a new generation of women off-road drivers with Rebelle Rally-inspired training sessions

Eighth annual Rebelle Rally runs Oct. 12-21, 2023 , in the Nevada and Southern California desert. The off-road navigation rally covers 1,500 miles through harsh southwest desert terrain, combining old-school navigation, off-road comradery and advanced powertrains over eight days

The stars are aligning for International Day of the Girl and this year's Rebelle Rally. International Day of the Girl is an annual and internationally recognized observance on October 11 that empowers girls and amplifies their voices. Just one day later, the all-women Rebelle Rally kicks off an eight-day, off-road navigation rally through 1,500 miles of harsh desert terrain in the southwest United States. Jeep® brand has supported the Rebelle Rally since the first event in 2016.

To shine light on this internationally recognized day and the challenging navigation rally, which runs Oct. 12-21, the Jeep brand is launching a short film, "Rebelle With a Cause." The video highlights some of the amazing women as they train for the Rebelle, as well as two-time Rebelle Champion and Jeep Wrangler 4xe driver Nena Barlow, who espouses the Jeep brand pillars of adventure, freedom, authenticity and passion as she works to empower a new generation of women off-road drivers with training sessions designed to inspire confidence and welcome new entrants into the sport.

"We are changing the stereotypes of off-roading, and my hope is to provide more pathways for entry, especially for women," Barlow said.

She credits her father for sparking her interest in exploring new paths, and she looks to share what she's learned with others, including many of the women who are signed up to run in this year's Rebelle. Barlow has been guiding off-road tours in her fleet of Jeep Wranglers for 30 years. As a back-to-back Rebelle Rally champion at the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler 4xe, she also conducts training sessions to help new Rebelles get ready for the incredibly arduous off-road rally.

"The more events we have like the Rebelle Rally, the more women are breaking down barriers, making the route smoother for the next generation to enter this world, and I am already seeing change with Gen Z feeling like this is more of their world," Barlow added.

This year, Jeep brand is again teaming up Barlow and Teralin Petereit for the third consecutive year. Team 4xEventure will drive a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon and will work to defend the overall, electrified and bone stock titles won the last two years in a stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The brand is also joining new Rebelle Rally partner Pennzoil in supporting rookie team Full Synd Sisters (#149) behind the wheel of a stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The team is comprised of sisters Alex and Megan Taylor.

The Rebelle Rally, now in its eighth year, is a grueling eight-day off-road navigation competition featuring 10 automakers and 65 teams hailing from 28 states and three nations. Vehicle classes include the 4x4 class and X-Cross class, and feature crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. There are also several special designation awards, including electrified and bone stock. The electrified designation, added in 2020 to test and showcase electric powertrain vehicles in off-road environments, will have more vehicles than ever competing this year. Electrified vehicles are placed in either the 4x4 or X-Cross class based on off-road capabilities. The 2023 Rebelle Rally kicks off Thursday, Oct. 12 in Mammoth Lakes, California, and concludes Oct. 21 in the Imperial Sand Dunes in Southern California.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis