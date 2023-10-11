PARQ AT CAMINO DEBUTS A SOCIAL LIVING OASIS IN NORTH LAS VEGAS

Luxury Apartment Community Features Socially Inclusive Atmosphere Designed for Gathering

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parq at Camino, a 417-unit, 13-building luxury apartment community officially debuted its social living oasis in North Las Vegas. Designed to be socially inclusive and primed for entertainment and gatherings, Parq at Camino is Las Vegas' unmistakably unique and undeniably timeless luxury living.

Now leasing, this gated community has incredible access and proximity to world-class outdoor activities, shopping, dining, and nightlife that Las Vegas is best known for. With an acute focus on building community and creating spaces for gathering, the community features a pool and spa area with resort-style cabanas, a central clubhouse, indoor and outdoor fitness center, business center with package service, courtyard, and picnic areas with multiple barbecue grills. The on-site dog park is a perfect location for furry friends to mingle with fellow residents and provides an opportunity for residents to socialize and foster community.

Successfully capturing the modern and premium offerings people are prioritizing in their living, the community offers garage and covered parking, electric vehicle charging stations, pet washing stations and bike repair station and bike racks. Stepping inside the units reveals a retreat and sanctuary from the hustle of the 24-hour city, with incredible details and touchpoints, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, kitchen islands adorned with modern quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets, and spaces ideal for those working from home and private outdoor space on a balcony or patio.

"Debuting Parq at Camino is an exciting moment for us as we welcome those in Las Vegas, and those eyeing Las Vegas, to explore how our social living oasis can drastically contribute to their quality of life," said Ari Steinberg of Morgan Stonehill. "During the entire development of this community, we focused on how we could create a more inclusive community with spaces our residents would love, and we're thrilled to see how much they'll enjoy it."

Parq at Camino has one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 837 to 1,299 square feet with leases starting at $1,407 per month. Parq at Camino is currently open and leasing units. Parq at Camino's leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. Cushman & Wakefield is handling property management. For more information and floor plan options, visit parqatcamino.com or call the leasing office at 702-930-8569.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cushman & Wakefield