Grand Opening of Sourcepass Global Experience Center in Melville, NY

The Sourcepass Center of Excellence will stand as the flagship location where clients and employees can foster innovation and business growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, a renowned IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, proudly marked the Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting for its new office at 515 Broadhollow Road in Melville, NY. The Sourcepass Center of Excellence now stands as the cornerstone of Sourcepass' operations, combining three previous Long Island locations in East Northport, Melville, and Bohemia into one central location. The center provides the organization a central foundation from which continued growth and expansion can evolve.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

The center provides the organization a central foundation from which continued growth and expansion can evolve.

With a nationwide presence in cities such as Atlanta, Denver, and Western Massachusetts, as well as remote employees spanning 32 states, Sourcepass is committed to ensuring all employees within North America experience the Melville-based Center of Excellence. Encompassing an impressive 40,000 sq feet, the facility features a dedicated Network Operations Center, Data Center, Imaging Center, and Learning & Development Facility.

"We are excited to leverage the facility to foster a collaborative environment for innovation with our partners, clients, and employees," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "We've already hosted cybersecurity training sessions with our partners, and our internal Product Development team has conducted working sessions for the launch of our AI-driven platform, Quest. We eagerly anticipate a future filled with groundbreaking IT events hosted at the space".

Sourcepass kicked off the facility's inauguration with an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, on October 4th. Over 200 clients, vendors, strategic partners, and neighbors in the community were in attendance to celebrate the significant milestone in the company's journey.

The facility which houses the Sourcepass office also offers amazing amenities for the benefit of employees, partners, and clients who visit the office. The facility includes a virtual golf simulator, indoor pickle ball courts, an aquatics facility, gym, ping pong tables, a restaurant, and a coffee and juice bar, providing an environment where work can be collaborative, productive, and fun, further strengthening Sourcepass culture.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.