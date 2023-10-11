Fc Centripetal celebrates the growth and achievements of Uno, a pioneer in autonomous and cognitive security, on its two-year anniversary

Fc Centripetal celebrates the growth and achievements of Uno, a pioneer in autonomous and cognitive security, on its two-year anniversary

Uno has conceptualized and built the world's most sophisticated cybersecurity co-pilot that combines the power of language models, temporal knowledge graphs, and causal discovery.

Uno has achieved significant milestones in product development, go-to-market strategy, team expansion, intellectual property, and customer acquisition in record time.

Uno has secured SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, to continue to provide the assurance and commitment to security and professionalism that Global 2000 companies and regulated organizations expect from them.

Uno has benefited from and accelerated its journey with the help of Fc Centripetal platform and team by validating the solution at scale, building a technical board of advisors, mass curated customer introductions, financial guidance and go-to-market strategy.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fc Centripetal, a leading enterprise technology acceleration platform, is proud to celebrate the achievements and early success of Uno, a pioneer in autonomous and cognitive cybersecurity. Uno has made remarkable progress in the past 23 months since joining forces with Fc in October 2021, achieving significant milestones in product development, go-to-market strategy, team expansion, intellectual property, and customer acquisition.

(PRNewswire)

To celebrate the achievements and success, Fc Centripetal will be hosting a reception on Uno's behalf in the San Francisco - Bay area this November.

Shashank Tiwari, CEO and co-founder of Uno, shared his enthusiasm and gratitude for Uno's partnership with Fc, "We're grateful that Fc not only recognizes, but wants to celebrate our 2nd anniversary and our success thus far. At Uno, we are on a mission to revolutionize the security industry with our autonomous and cognitive platform. We are thrilled to have Fc as our ally and advisor on this journey."

"Uno is one of the most impressive companies we have ever worked with to date. They have built a unique and powerful LLMS product that solves a critical problem for enterprises: how to protect their data and systems from cyberattacks using generative AI and machine learning. Shashank has demonstrated a strong vision and ability to execute by scaling the business and reaching new markets," said Thomas DelVecchio, Founding Partner of Fc Centripetal.

"Uno has shown exceptional innovation and leadership in the field of independent and adaptive security. They have not only developed a cutting-edge product that delivers superior performance and value to their customers, but also secured the highest standards of compliance and certification. Their product acts as a cognitive copilot for security teams, enabling them to respond faster and more effectively to threats. Uno has also attracted and retained a talented and diverse team who share in Uno's mission of creating a thinking machine for cybersecurity," said Scott Alberi, Founding Partner of Fc Centripetal.

From Ideation to Market Pervasion: Fc Centripetal helps founders and venture studios scale solutions to enterprise problems. Fc's company-building program is designed to support and propel founders from idea to marketplace.

Please email fc@uno.ai or visit https://uno.ai for more information. To learn more about Fc Centripetal, please visit https://www.fcmv2r.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fc Centripetal