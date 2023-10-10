Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA Expands Services County-Wide and Unveils "Commute Broward" Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a leading authority in transportation solutions since 1992 and a partner in introducing the Riverwalk Water Trolley and the former Sun Trolley, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services with the launch of its "Commute Broward" Program. This expansion extends Transportation Demand Management (TDM) solutions throughout the entire county.

Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA Unveils New Commute Broward Program (PRNewswire)

Commute Broward : Revolutionizing County-Wide Transportation

With Commute Broward, the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA has developed a program to help optimize the transportation network for both residents and visitors. "This expansion and program launch represent a significant milestone for us as we are dedicated to improving the daily commute experience for all," said Gregory Stuart, TMA Board Chair and Director of the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). "Local TDM programs like Commute Broward are a crucial strategy for meeting United States climate targets and align with the MPO's vision for a more connected community."

TDM is the use of strategies to educate and encourage travelers to maximize the efficiency of a transportation system, leading to improved mobility, reduced congestion, and lower vehicle emissions. This approach makes better use of the transportation infrastructure already in place, and TDM programs provide all people with real options that enable them to travel from their location to their destination in an affordable, efficient, and sustainable way.

Key Program Highlights:

- The Commute Broward Program is a one-stop shop that encourages travelers to explore the many available transportation alternatives, including carpooling, vanpooling, biking, walking, on-demand shuttles, and public transit, offering resources to make these choices easier and more appealing.

- Commute Broward's newly developed website includes an interactive map that helps easily navigate between the various travel options available in the county.

- Commute Broward serves residents, businesses, and commuters across the county. This comprehensive coverage ensures that transportation solutions are accessible to all who live, work, and play in Broward.

- The new program aims to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and create a more eco-friendly and efficient transportation system, which supports the decarbonization of the American commute.

For more information about Commute Broward, TDM principles, and the services offered by the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA, please explore our website at www.commutebroward.org.

About the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA:

The Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization, established in 1992. Its fourteen-member Executive Board of Directors consists of community leaders and elected officials. Their mission is to optimize Greater Fort Lauderdale's transportation network by creating collaborative strategies that support economic growth and improve quality of life. The Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA is supported in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization.

