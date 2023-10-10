BOS and Tenstorrent Partner to Develop Automotive Semiconductor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, BOS Semiconductors, a South Korean automotive semiconductor startup, announced that it is partnering with Tenstorrent, an AI semiconductor company based in North America, to develop automotive SoC(System-on-chip) semiconductors for automobile and automobile part manufacturers.

As part of this agreement, BOS will license Tenstorrent's AI Tensix core technology to incorporate into BOS Semiconductors' line of automotive SoCs. Tensix cores are a key element of Tenstorrent's proprietary AI accelerator chips that are optimized for handling high performance workloads necessary for complex features required for future mobility. Combining BOS Semiconductors' expertise in automotive SoC design with Tenstorrent's next-generation AI technology will provide a solid foundation for securing a leadership position in the market that both companies can build upon together.

"The automotive industry is facing more technical challenges and innovations than ever before," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "Jaehong Park and BOS Semiconductors have a great vision for a line of SoCs based on our technology that will be ideal for meeting this moment."

BOS Semiconductors CEO Jaehong Park said, "Through our collaboration with Tenstorrent, we expect to develop low-power and high-performance automotive SoC semiconductors that improve processing speed, accuracy, and power efficiency. This will enable us to compete successfully in the automotive semiconductor market that is rapidly evolving around new technologies such as connected vehicles and autonomous driving."

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information on Tenstorrent, visit www.tenstorrent.com or contact pr@tenstorrent.com.

About BOS Semiconductors:

BOS Semiconductors is a company established by CEO Jaehong Park and other well-known industry veterans with successful track records in developing mobile and automotive SoC semiconductors. Within just one year since its establishment, BOS Semiconductors secured more than 10 billion Korean Won in funding from Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, and multiple VC firms. BOS Semiconductors is currently developing automotive SoC semiconductor products required for future vehicles.

For more information on BOS Semiconductors, visit https://www.bos-semi.com/ or contact contact@bos-semi.com.

