SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MATERIAL SPECIALISTS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that its Material Specialists, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

"Our Material Specialists support the Safety and integrity of our fleet and ground equipment by providing the tools and parts needed for maintenance," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "We're glad to reward their work, and I thank both parties for delivering this contract six months before the amendable date."

The agreement covers more than 480 Southwest Employees and becomes amendable in April 2026. Since October 2022, eight Union-represented workgroups have ratified new agreements.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.