MDO Extends Leadership Position in Hotel Business Intelligence and Back-Office Automation with Acquisition of HelloGM

The acquisition of HelloGM further enables MDO to deliver data-driven solutions for the hospitality industry, equipping hoteliers to operate more efficiently and gain actionable insights from their data.

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDO, a hotel data platform that centralizes and operationalizes critical performance and financial data for hotel companies, has bolstered its back-office automation and business intelligence capabilities with the acquisition of HelloGM.

"Helping hoteliers with streamlined, centralized operations will allow them to focus on what they do best."

HelloGM, a centralized data analytics and automation platform, enables hotel operators to better understand property-level operating performance and automate previously manual reconciliation tasks. MDO customers will now be able to take advantage of a broader set of back-office capabilities, while HelloGM customers will benefit from MDO's paperless night audit solution and more robust budgeting, forecasting and business intelligence solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome the HelloGM team and customers to MDO," said MDO CEO Vic Chynoweth. "By offering improved reconciliation workflows and efficiencies in hotel accounting and financing departments, MDO is now delivering solutions across all areas of the hotel back office. Helping hoteliers with streamlined, centralized operations and data-driven decision making tools will allow them to focus on what they do best, which is delivering a fantastic guest experience."

Hotel operators face a dire challenge: The costs of staffing and supplying a hotel continue to rise and resources are oftentimes scarce. As a result, many hoteliers are focusing on finding creative ways to increase efficiency so they can do more with smaller teams, including centralizing many of the manual tasks that were previously performed on-property.

Coupled with HelloGM's capabilities, MDO customers will now be able to automate and streamline more back-office tasks, helping to offset rising costs and improving the bottom line.

"HelloGM is excited to join MDO, giving our customers access to a broader set of capabilities and the ability to leverage MDO's established relationships with industry partners, which will increase data resiliency and quality," said Dhaval Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO at HelloGM. "We are excited about the opportunity to scale the business while continuing to provide first-class service to our hotel partners."

Over the past decade, MDO has evolved from a hotel-specific digital document storage solution to a holistic hotel data platform serving thousands of hotels. A next-generation business intelligence platform, announced in 2023, is enabling hotel owners and operators with the data and analytics they need to improve revenue, profit and guest satisfaction.

About MDO

MDO serves more than 7,000 hotels with a robust hotel data platform, which centralizes and stores critical performance and financial data for hotel ownership, management groups, and asset managers. Through integrated data feeds, document workflow management, and data visualization dashboards, hoteliers are able to reach greater levels of profitability by operating more efficiently, better serve customers, improve budgeting and forecasting, and reduce their environmental impact. Learn more at www.mdo.io .

About HelloGM

HelloGM is a hospitality SaaS company founded by hoteliers for hoteliers. As the centralized data analytics and automation platform for more than 1,300 U.S. hotels, HelloGM empowers hospitality operators and executives to automate time-consuming tasks, diminish operator error and maximize profitability through one integrated platform. HelloGM has detected more than $6.1 million in discrepancies since the platform launched and analyzes upwards of $2.4 billion in guest folios annually. Today HelloGM's user base includes owners, managers, and executives who operate and oversee portfolios ranging 1-120 properties.

