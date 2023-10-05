DeNova Detect Teams Up with Local Fire Departments and Lawmakers During National Fire Prevention Week to Promote Natural Gas Safety Awareness

Natural gas explosions are on the rise in the United States. A growing number of states and municipalities are considering laws requiring natural gas alarms which are proven to detect and warn of gas leaks before explosions occur.

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNova Detect created by New Cosmos USA Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of natural gas alarms, is working with local fire departments and lawmakers during National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14 and throughout the month of October to educate Americans about natural gas safety. Natural gas explosions are on the rise and occur every 40 hours in the United States. Local fire departments respond to thousands of home fires each year that start with the ignition of natural gas. Natural gas alarms detect and warn of gas leaks before there is an explosion. However, most homes and buildings do not have them. Many consumers are not aware this lifesaving technology exists even though 60 percent of homes in the U.S. use natural gas.

DeNova Detect Smarter Gas Leak Safety (PRNewswire)

Homeowners recognize the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

During the month of October, DeNova Detect will participate in community education and media events across the United States emphasizing the importance of natural gas safety beginning with a news conference with the Chicago Fire Department on October 10th. Natural gas explosions usually occur with no warning and are often catastrophic and deadly. DeNova Detect Natural Gas alarms are proven to detect gas leaks 11 minutes sooner than other alarms, providing early warning to residents and accelerating the dispatch of emergency responders before danger occurs.

"Homeowners recognize the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, but many are unaware they also need natural gas alarms to be fully protected, especially now with gas explosions on the rise," said Ron Lazarus, COO of New Cosmos USA. "The month of October is the perfect time to raise awareness about natural gas safety since there is an increased focus on fire prevention. This year kitchen safety is the theme of National Fire Prevention week. Most Americans have gas appliances in their kitchens so they need to be aware of the lifesaving technology natural gas alarms provide."

During the past decade, natural gas leaks have led to explosions claiming hundreds of American lives, injuring many more, and wiping entire neighborhoods off the map. Catastrophic and deadly natural gas explosions have occurred across the country in 2023. In the state of Pennsylvania alone, 13 people have been killed in gas explosions since March, dozens were injured along with millions of dollars in property damage.

Safety experts attribute the rising number of gas explosions around the U.S. in part to our aging infrastructure. Most pipelines were installed many generations ago, and there is a very low rate of replacement. However, many of the gas explosions were due to gas leaks within the home. Some from loose connections or faulty gas appliances. Homeowners need to periodically inspect their gas pipes and natural gas appliances.

In 2022, Maine became the first state in the country to require natural gas alarms. Now, seven other states have legislation pending to require alarms including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

"This past summer the state of North Carolina was shocked and saddened when a natural gas explosion occurred without warning and destroyed NFL star Caleb Farley's North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend," said North Carolina State Senator Natalie Murdock. "We need to do everything we can to reduce the risk of similar tragedies occurring again. That is why we must require natural gas alarms, just as we require carbon monoxide and smoke alarms."

"Natural gas alarms and the early detection and warnings they provide are essential for public safety," said Assemblywoman Alicia L. Hyndman from Queens, New York. "In the past decade, New York City has experienced a number of devastating natural gas explosions where residents were killed and injured, buildings were destroyed, and families lost their homes. As the most densely populated major city in the U.S., gas related incidents that occur here often impact entire neighborhoods."

Con Ed launched a pilot program in New York in 2018 featuring natural gas alarms aimed at preventing future gas explosions. Con Ed chose to use DeNova Detect natural gas alarms and has installed more than 200,000 of them in buildings and homes across Manhattan and Westchester County.

DeNova Detect produces the only residential fully battery-operated natural gas alarm in the world. In addition to detecting natural gas 11 minutes sooner than traditional gas sensors, it also operates for six years without any need to change the battery and has a zero rate of false alarms. The DeNova Detect cordless design can be placed close to the ceiling where natural gas rises and accumulates first. Voice alerts in English and Spanish announce the type of hazard and instructions to evacuate and then call 911. Natural gas alarms should be installed near every gas appliance, including cooking appliances, clothes dryers, water heaters, furnaces, and gas fireplaces.

About New Cosmos USA, Inc.

New Cosmos Electric, a leading global supplier of natural gas alarms for more than 60 years, formed a wholly owned subsidiary, New Cosmos USA, Inc., in 2018. New Cosmos USA is headquartered in the Chicago area and has developed the DeNova Detect brand to provide gas alarms to some of the largest utility companies in the U.S. as well as commercial and residential customers. With more than 70 million residential gas alarms sold worldwide, and the developer of the first-ever residential natural gas alarm, New Cosmos remains committed to delivering cutting-edge safety solutions to customers globally to protect what matters most.

Media Contacts:

Gigi Lubin gigi@newsmarkinc.com 312 543-8497

Anne Kavanagh anne@mediapros247.com 847/682-3422

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Cosmos USA Inc.