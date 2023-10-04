Unleash the Love for Pets at World Animal Day 2023: Discover High-Quality Pet Products at the 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating World Animal Day on October 4, the 134th Canton Fair takes a step towards promoting animal welfare by optimizing its pet products exhibition section. By integrating the concept of caring for animals, the Canton Fair supports the rapid growth of the international pet industry and the crucial cause of animal protection.

The exhibition time for the pet products section will be adjusted to Phase 3, scheduled from October 31 to November 4, which aims to provide increased opportunities to showcase innovative product offerings to buyers worldwide. With an exhibition area of approximately 6,000 square meters, the Fair will collaborate with esteemed exhibitors in the industry to showcase top-tier pet toys, clothing, food, and hygiene products to pet lovers worldwide.

Jiangsu Zhongheng Pet Articles Joint-Stock Co., Ltd. ("Zhongheng") has been recognized as one of the top ten enterprises in China's pet products industry, and they will be displaying an extensive range of premium pet products at the Canton Fair. These products include grooming sets, hygiene products, outdoor items, creating a pet love celebration for consumers worldwide. Zhongheng has established partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, major retailers like Walmart, and renowned pet product retailers and brands such as PETSMART, PETCO, and CENTRAL GARDEN. For detailed information, please visit https://goo.su/GIGxQVX.

Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd. ("Yantai China Pet Food") is a pioneering force in China's pet food industry and a prominent player in the pet industry. The company owns successful independent brands like "Wanpy", "ZEAL", and "TOPTREES", offering pet owners a broad selection of products for their dogs and cats. These encompass over 1,000 categories, including dry food, wet food, snacks, and other options, which can be searched with filters through their Canton Fair page https://goo.su/naZlho. Notably, they have meticulously chosen pet food ingredients that adhere to the inspection and quarantine standards of the United States, Japan, the European Union, Canada, and Australia. This commitment ensures that consumers can provide their beloved pets with the utmost health protection.

Engaging in the design, development, production, and sales of pet products, Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co., Ltd., ("Tianyuan"), is a prominent pet product brand. They will showcase a diverse range of pet products spanning from beds, toys, clothing, food, and pet electrics at the 134th Canton Fair onsite in Phase 3. For more information on Tianyuan's state-of-the-art new products, please click on https://goo.su/Cc2W.

The 134th Canton Fair will make adjustments to some exhibition sections. Please plan your trip according to the latest exhibition sections. Visit Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 for more information. From this session, overseas buyers who will attend onsite must pre-register in advance. For more details, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536.

