Natural Grocers® Invites Twin Falls, ID Community to Grand Opening Celebration on October 18, 2023

Customers will enjoy spectacular Grand Opening discounts, giveaways, sweepstakes, and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its new store in Twin Falls, ID on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Located at 1933 Fillmore St., this will be Natural Grocers' fifth store within the state of Idaho. Community members are invited to celebrate the big day with a Grand Opening Event including giveaways, huge savings, a prize wheel, giveaways, samples and much more.

Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its new store in Twin Falls, ID on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Customers will enjoy spectacular Grand Opening discounts, giveaways, sweepstakes, and more.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:20 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to Center of Prayer and Worship Food Distribution Center—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM, with exciting giveaways, sales and samples within a friendly atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to be opening a new location in Twin Falls," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "We've been serving the people of Idaho since 2012, when we opened our first store in Boise. Whether we're looking for new markets or expanding those that already exist, we always try to answer the question: 'How can we better serve this community?'. South Central Idaho's terrain has so much to offer when it comes to outdoor activities and adventure. We believe our store in Twin Falls will be a hub that empowers folks to lead a healthier lifestyle, fuel their adventures, while also being that 'neighborhood store' for all your grocery needs at our Always AffordableSM Prices."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Twin Falls location start on October 18 and will include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers - The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [ i]

Free Hand-Crafted Natural Grocers Drawstring Backpack Bag - The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag made of alpaca wool. Each pack item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [ ii]

Prize Wheel - Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on October 18 for a chance to win fun prizes. [ iii]

October 18 – 24, Special Grand Opening Discounts: Patrons will enjoy exceptional discounts of 25% off or more throughout the entire store. [ iv]

October 18 – November 1 , Grand Opening Sweepstakes: Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.[v]

Additional high-quality products from every department will also be available at impressive discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM, through November 30, including 100% USDA Certified Organic Granny Smith Apples ($1.29/lb), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99/each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢/lb).[vi]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

October 18 – November 30 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing[viii] on items such as Thousand Hills™ 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ( $5.99 /lb), organic avocados (.99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee ( $4.99 /10 oz package) and Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soap ( $11.99 /32 oz).



To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. {N}powermembers will receive exclusive pricingon items such as Thousand Hills80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef (/lb), organic avocados (.99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee (/10 oz package) and Dr. Bronner'sLiquid Soap (/32 oz).

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Twin Falls area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has repurposed the existing space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers will partner with The Center of Prayer and Worship Food Distribution Center for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people of Twin Falls facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

Pastor Pedro Contreras of the Food Distribution Center stated, "We are grateful to have Natural Grocers established in our community and feel blessed to have a partnership with them. We appreciate the donation they are giving us to keep blessing our community. We are here to serve the community with our local food bank and look forward to working with Natural Grocers."

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Food Distribution Center.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com

Katie Macarelli , Manager of Public Relations at For media inquiries contact, Manager of Public Relations at kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 165 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 10/18/23 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 500 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 10/18/23 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available 10/18/23 at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[iv] Offers valid only from 10/18/2023 to 10/24/23, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 10/18/2023 and ends on 11/1/2023. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Offers valid only from 10/18/2023 to 11/30/23, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[viii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limit 4 of each item, per customer. Offers valid only from 10/18/23 to 11/30/23, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Twin Falls, ID location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.